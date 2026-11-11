Special Olympics UAE, Ons Jabeur Tennis Academy sign MoU to advance inclusive tennis

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE and the Ons Jabeur Tennis Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the inclusion of People of Determination in tennis, expand opportunities for participation and develop athletes' skills through collaboration on sports programmes, training and joint community initiatives.

The MoU was signed at the Ons Jabeur Tennis Academy, located at the Higher Colleges of Technology's Dubai Academic City campus, in the presence of Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, and global tennis star Ons Jabeur, alongside representatives from both organisations.

The MoU outlines four key areas of collaboration, including promoting the inclusion of People of Determination in tennis; training coaches and staff to better understand intellectual and developmental disabilities and develop effective approaches to working with athletes; and introducing the concept of Unified Sports.

The partnership will also focus on identifying sporting talent and expanding access to ongoing tennis training opportunities. In addition, the two organisations will develop joint initiatives to raise community awareness, with Ons Jabeur's participation helping to champion these efforts and encourage more People of Determination to take up sport.

Al Hashemi said, "We are delighted to partner with the Ons Jabeur Tennis Academy, opening new avenues to strengthen the presence of tennis within the Special Olympics UAE community and identify and nurture sporting talent. We believe in the importance of building partnerships with specialized sports academies and institutions and drawing on their expertise to create inclusive sporting environments where People of Determination can develop their skills and pursue their aspirations.

"We look forward to this partnership laying the foundations for sustained collaboration through the exchange of knowledge and expertise, as well as the development of joint programs and initiatives that respond to the needs of our athletes and create new opportunities for them. We are also proud to have global tennis star Ons Jabeur supporting these efforts. She serves as an inspiration to athletes and plays an important role in raising community awareness of the abilities of People of Determination and the importance of including them in sporting activities."

Karim Kammoun from the Ons Jabeur Tennis Academy, said, "We are proud of this partnership with Special Olympics UAE, which reflects our belief that tennis should be accessible to everyone and that every athlete deserves opportunities to discover their potential and develop their skills. We look forward to drawing on Special Olympics UAE's expertise to strengthen the knowledge and capabilities of our coaches and staff, enabling them to deliver training experiences that take into account the needs of People of Determination and support their participation.

"We believe sport is a powerful means of bringing communities together and building self-confidence. We look forward to drawing on Ons Jabeur's profile and sporting experience to encourage more People of Determination to take up tennis and inspire a new generation of athletes. We also hope our joint initiatives will help promote a culture of inclusion and showcase athletes' abilities and achievements both on and off the court."

The partnership also builds on the achievements of Special Olympics UAE tennis athletes, who secured three medals at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, demonstrating their sporting abilities and potential to compete and excel at the highest levels.

Among those attending the MoU signing was Special Olympics UAE tennis athlete Clari Lehmkuhl, who won silver and bronze medals in tennis at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

She also won the women’s singles title in tennis at the BAUHAUS Down Syndrome World Championships 2026 held in Sofia, Bulgaria, earning the title of world champion in her category.

Lehmkuhl said, "I am happy to be here today. I believe that creating more opportunities to play tennis and train with specialised coaches will help us develop our skills and achieve our sporting goals. Tennis gives us the opportunity to showcase our abilities, build self-confidence and enjoy the challenge of competition. I hope this collaboration will enable more athletes to experience the sport and discover what they can achieve."

The event also featured a specialised training workshop delivered in English by Special Olympics UAE for the academy's coaches and staff.

The session introduced the mission and objectives of Special Olympics, provided an overview of intellectual and developmental disabilities, and explored effective communication approaches when working with People of Determination.

It also covered the concept of Unified Sports and its role in advancing inclusion by bringing athletes with and without intellectual disabilities together on the same sports teams.

The workshop included practical exercises and case-study-focused discussions designed to strengthen participants' ability to communicate with athletes of varying abilities, adapt coaching methods to individual needs and create safe, supportive sporting environments that encourage participation and personal development.

The partnership forms part of Special Olympics UAE's ongoing efforts to expand opportunities for People of Determination to participate in a wide range of sporting activities, discover their abilities and develop their talents, while supporting their inclusion in the wider community.