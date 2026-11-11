Former Brazilian Navy sergeant turns amputation adversity into jiu-jitsu championship journey

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Brazilian Alex Flavio Oliveira Silva, 36, stands on the mat at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship competing in the men’s para jiu-jitsu category, carrying with him a human story that embodies the meaning of perseverance and a message of hope for anyone who believes disability can mark the end of the road.

Silva could never have imagined that the accident that cost him his right leg would, in turn, give him a new life. In a single moment, his future changed, but his belief remained that a person is measured not by what they lose, but by their determination to rise again.

His journey began in 2020, when Silva, who served as a third sergeant in the Brazilian Navy, was involved in a serious traffic accident that crushed his right foot, leaving doctors with no option but to amputate his leg to save his life.

The greater challenge began after he left hospital. Accustomed to a life filled with movement and discipline, he found himself facing a new reality and searching for a way to regain his activity and passion for sport, unaware that the real turning point would come through his young daughter, Amanda.

After enrolling her at a jiu-jitsu academy, Silva would accompany her to training and watch her sessions from outside the mat. One day, he noticed that many of the movements performed by the athletes were movements he could also execute despite having lost his leg.

“After I enrolled my daughter in jiu-jitsu classes, I started watching her train and realised I could do many of the same movements,” he said.

It was a simple observation, but one that changed the course of his life. In 2023, Silva joined GFTEAM academy and began a new journey with jiu-jitsu, which became more than simply a sport. It helped him regain his confidence and rediscover his physical abilities.

“I wanted to practise a martial art, and I realised I could do everything when I took off my prosthetic leg,” he said.

Over time, jiu-jitsu became more than a hobby. On the mat, Silva realised that losing a limb did not mean abandoning his ambitions and that the real limits are often created by the mind before the body.

His participation in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship now gives him another opportunity to demonstrate that alongside para jiu-jitsu athletes from around the world, at a championship that brings together sporting excellence and human determination.

Silva’s ambition, however, goes beyond winning or reaching the podium. He hopes to deliver a message to everyone who has suffered a serious injury or lost part of their body that life does not stop at a moment of pain.

“Jiu-jitsu changed my life and showed me that I can still do many things,” he said.

“Many people think that an accident leading to amputation is the end of the road, but it is really just the beginning. We can still do so many things after that.”

For Silva, jiu-jitsu has evolved from a sport into a philosophy of life and from competition on the mat into a journey of self-discovery and overcoming the impossible. The accident that changed the course of his life was not the end of his story, but the first chapter of a new one built on determination.