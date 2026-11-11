Ammar bin Humaid attends graduation ceremony of 565 students from City University Ajman

AJMAN, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, attended today the graduation ceremony of the 10th cohort of City University Ajman for the 2026 academic year, celebrating 565 graduates from the University's undergraduate and master's programs across various disciplines.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in the graduation of a new cohort of university students, describing the occasion as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of graduates following years of dedication and hard work.

He highlighted the important role higher education institutions play in preparing qualified professionals to contribute to the nation's development journey.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar noted that the knowledge, expertise, and skills students acquire throughout their university education form an essential foundation for their professional futures and equip them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and country.

He added that graduation marks the beginning of a new chapter in graduates' lives, one that requires continuous learning, ongoing skills development, and the practical application of the knowledge gained throughout their studies.

He emphasised that success in professional life requires dedication and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances and evolving market demands.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar further noted that while a university degree is an achievement worthy of pride, its true value is reflected in the work, contributions, and positive impact its holder makes within society.

The Crown Prince of Ajman congratulated the graduates and their families on this occasion, wishing them continued success in their professional careers.

He also commended City University Ajman and its academic and administrative teams for their efforts in educating, preparing, and qualifying students.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar expressed his confidence that the graduates would become outstanding role models across various professional fields, remaining committed to their values and capable of applying their knowledge and abilities in service of the UAE and its continued progress.

The graduation ceremony, held at the Emirates Hospitality Center, was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media – Ajman; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees; Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid Al Nuaimi; Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council; and Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Digital Ajman.

Also in attendance were Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, and Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Ports and Customs Department.

For his part, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of City University Ajman Board of Trustees, expressed his pride in the graduation of the University's 10th cohort, emphasising that this achievement reflects the University's mission to prepare generations equipped with knowledge, values, and a strong sense of national identity, with the ability to adapt to change and contribute actively to the nation's development.

He said, "City University Ajman continues to prepare generations who combine knowledge with values, take pride in their identity and contribute to the UAE’s future. Today, we take pride in the Class of 2026 and look forward with confidence to their contributions in shaping the future."

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Crown Prince of Ajman, accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, honored outstanding undergraduate and master's students and presented graduation certificates to the graduates.

The ceremony unfolded in a celebratory atmosphere, reflecting the University's pride in its graduates' achievements and the joy of their families.

On this occasion, the Crown Prince of Ajman also received the University's commemorative shield from Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees.

For his part, CUA President, Imran Khan, President of City University Ajman, expressed his pride in the graduation of the 10th cohort, noting that the University's graduates represent an extension of its academic mission and serve as ambassadors of its values and knowledge across various sectors.

He said, "Today, we celebrate the Class of 2026, joining a growing community of more than 4,500 alumni contributing across professions and communities"

He added, "At City University Ajman, we do more than prepare graduates for the future. We empower them to shape it."

City University Ajman continues to advance its academic framework and offer accredited educational programs that respond to labor market needs and the rapid transformations taking place across various fields.

The University also remains committed to fostering an educational environment that encourages innovation, scientific research, and lifelong learning, furthering its mission to prepare qualified graduates who can contribute to the nation's development and support the growth of a knowledge-based economy driven by skilled talent.