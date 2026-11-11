Sharjah Ruler raises marriage, furniture grants to AED30,000 each

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Ruler’s Court to increase the marriage grant to AED 30,000 and the furniture assistance to AED30,000.

This directive takes effect from the date of its issuance.

The Ruler of Sharjah also directed on Tuesday that the salary eligibility requirement be amended to stipulate that applicants must earn a monthly salary of less than AED 0,000.

The directive took effect on Tuesday.

The salary eligibility requirement was amended in accordance with the Ruler of Sharjah’s recent grant to increase the salaries of Sharjah Government employees.

This ensures that the eligibility criteria for both forms of assistance reflect salary levels following the increase.

His Highness’s directives to increase the value of both grants also respond to rising prices and the resulting increase in the cost of living.

This measure aims to alleviate the costs of marriage and home furnishing for beneficiaries of housing assistance from the Sharjah Housing Department, while helping families meet their needs and enhancing their stability.

These directives reflect His Highness’s continued commitment to addressing the needs of families and enhancing the support provided to them in response to changing living conditions, thereby improving their quality of life.