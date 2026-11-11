Dubai International Content Market 2026 strengthens content, entertainment partnerships

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The ninth edition of the Dubai International Content Market 2026 concluded on Wednesday at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, with more than 800 participants from 50 countries, including over 200 buyers and more than 80 regional and international exhibitors.

The annual event, organised by INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, brought together a wide range of international buyers, distributors, broadcasters, studios, production companies and leading professionals from the media and entertainment sector.

The event reinforces Dubai’s prominent position on the global content industry map and its role in attracting leading international institutions and companies and connecting them with promising opportunities across markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

It also supports business development in the sector and opens new opportunities for content exchange and cross-market partnerships.

Over two days, the Dubai International Content Market hosted DICM Talks, a comprehensive knowledge platform highlighting key developments in the sector, including the success of Ramadan content and short-form drama, alongside discussions with leading experts and specialists on the future of the global content industry.

The event also provided opportunities to discover new content through company showcases, project presentations and direct engagement with international distributors and production companies, reflecting growing interest in the Middle East and North Africa content market and efforts to build new partnerships, explore distribution opportunities and reach audiences across the region.