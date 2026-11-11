IREIS 2026 attracts over 4,000 investors, property professionals in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS 2026), which opened on Tuesday at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, has attracted more than 4,000 buyers, investors, real estate developers, brokers, asset managers and visitors from around the world.

The turnout reflects growing interest in the exhibition and its position as a specialised platform for showcasing real estate and investment opportunities and strengthening direct engagement between developers and investors.

The exhibition brings together leading real estate developers, investors and industry stakeholders to showcase a wide range of investment opportunities across residential, commercial and mixed-use projects in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE.

Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings, said Abu Dhabi’s real estate market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the leadership’s vision, the emirate’s stability and significant investment in infrastructure.

He added that these factors are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s investment appeal and its ability to attract increasing numbers of foreign investors.

Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, said the participation of leading UAE real estate developers reflects their growing confidence in Abu Dhabi and in the exhibition as an effective platform for showcasing projects to more than 4,000 buyers and investors from around the world.

He noted that major property developers are continuing to expand their project portfolios in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the importance of the exhibition and its accompanying conference in highlighting real estate projects and investment opportunities and expanding direct engagement with investors and buyers.

IREIS 2026 also features a specialised conference bringing together government representatives, real estate developers, financial institutions, economists and industry specialists to discuss the future of real estate investment in the UAE and explore its trends and growth prospects amid ongoing economic and sectoral developments.

Conference sessions cover Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional investment hub, growth in the real estate and banking sectors, sustainable infrastructure, fractional property ownership, PropTech, foreign direct investment, economic diversification, UAE-Europe investment corridors and the evolving role of real estate brokerage.

The exhibition also enables visitors to explore investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other emerging destinations, discover new property projects, engage directly with developers and industry specialists, and learn about market developments and available investment options.

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is participating as the exhibition’s Official Knowledge Partner.

Samana Developers, Aqaar and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate are Gold Sponsors, while De Sousa Holdings is Platinum Sponsor.

Ellington Properties, Dugasta Properties, Zimaya Properties and Capstone Real Estate are participating as Silver Sponsors, with Vertix Holdings serving as Strategic Partner.