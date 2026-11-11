ISM Middle East 2026 attracts 14,377 visitors in Dubai

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ISM Middle East 2026 attracted 14,377 trade visitors and 280 exhibitors from 37 countries during its run at Dubai World Trade Centre from 3rd to 5th November.

Held alongside Gulfood Manufacturing, GulfHost and Private Label Middle East, the exhibition brought together global manufacturers and suppliers with representatives from the retail, wholesale, e-commerce, hospitality and distribution sectors, supporting commercial partnerships across the food value chain.

Organisers announced that the landmark 20th edition will take place from 14th to 16th September 2027, ahead of the key fourth-quarter retail period, under the theme, “What will the world crave next?”

The 2027 edition will expand across six halls and feature conferences, specialised discussions, innovation showcases and activities aimed at supporting commercial growth.

This year's exhibition showcased innovative products reflecting changing consumer preferences and growing demand for healthier food options, including plant-based and protein-enriched bakery products, functional and sugar-free confectionery, premium chocolate and savoury snacks.

The co-located Foodtech Summit brought together representatives from global companies including Ferrero, Nestlé, Mondelēz International and Mars to discuss the latest industry trends, functional formulations and opportunities for sustainable growth across the region.

The event also honoured winners of the annual ISM Middle East Awards. Artion Greek Foods won Best Chocolate Product, Frezzyks received the Best Hard and Soft Candy award, while PRESTIGE won Best Health & Functional Snack.

Mark Napier, Vice President, ISM Middle East, inD, said this year's edition recorded participation and attendance levels that exceeded expectations and created opportunities to build new partnerships.

He said the results reflected the global business community's confidence in the regional market and Dubai's position as a hub for international trade and events.

Denis Steker, Senior Vice President, International, Koelnmesse, highlighted the event's importance in connecting global manufacturers with buyers from the Middle East and beyond.

He added that the 20th edition would further expand commercial opportunities and increase the diversity of products on display.