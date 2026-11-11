Presight Q3 net profit rises 31%; nine-month profit reaches AED395.2 million

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Presight AI Holding PLC, a global leader in applied intelligence for smart systems listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: PRESIGHT), recorded a 31 percent increase in net profit after tax during the third quarter of 2026 to AED144.5 million.

Net profit for the first nine months ended 30th September, 2026 rose 23.5 percent to AED395.2 million, supported by a favourable revenue mix and disciplined cost management.

The company continued to execute its strategy to strengthen its leadership in sovereign AI in the UAE, with third-quarter revenue rising 14.7 percent year-on-year to AED749.2 million.

EBITDA increased 27.7 percent to AED168.3 million, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 22.5 percent from 20.2 percent in the third quarter of 2025.

For the first nine months of 2026, revenue grew 23.6 percent to AED2.15 billion, while EBITDA increased 24.8 percent to AED471 million.

Third-quarter revenue growth was supported by the deployment of national-scale public safety programmes renewed in the second quarter of 2026 and AIQ’s continued rollout of its ENERGYai platform across ADNOC’s upstream operations.

AIQ generated revenue of AED184.9 million, accounting for 24.7 percent of Group revenue during the third quarter.

Growth was also supported by ongoing multi-year projects in Kazakhstan, Albania, Jordan and Africa.

Multi-year contracts accounted for 98.7 percent of third-quarter revenue, compared with 76.3 percent during the same period last year.

Presight’s order backlog increased 19.4 percent year-on-year to AED4.41 billion as of 30th September, 2026, while the company maintained a debt-free balance sheet with AED2 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Presight also strengthened its government partnerships in the UAE in support of Abu Dhabi’s transition towards an AI-native government model by expanding its sovereign and agentic AI capabilities.

The company signed two new government agreements supporting public safety and security initiatives, as well as a strategic cooperation agreement with the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre.

Presight also organised the inaugural Future Forum in Abu Dhabi, bringing together 12 international AI companies from the second cohort of its FutureSight accelerator.

Meanwhile, AIQ continued developing Genesis, its AI-native operating system for the energy sector, with pilot deployments progressing in Kuwait, India, Malaysia and Vietnam.

AIQ also commenced its first international commercial deployment in India and progressed pilot programmes in eight additional markets outside the UAE.

Internationally, Presight signed a memorandum of understanding in Kazakhstan with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Kazakhtelecom, a letter of intent with the Ministry of Transport, and a long-term contract with Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport to develop and operate the Digital Smart Airport Astana platform.

In the Republic of Korea, Presight signed memoranda of understanding with the Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator and Dtonic Corporation.

In October 2026, it also signed a memorandum of understanding with Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance as part of its land-and-expand strategy in the Balkans and markets operating under European Union regulatory frameworks.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said disciplined operational and financial execution has strengthened the company’s ability to deliver strong full-year results and expand its technologies locally into new areas of government and critical infrastructure.

He added that Presight is also expanding internationally to address complex national and industry challenges while delivering long-term value for shareholders.

The company expects its 2026 revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax to remain within the mid-to-upper end of analysts’ expectations.

Presight also reaffirmed its medium-term organic growth targets for 2025-2029, including revenue CAGR of 20 to 25 percent, EBITDA CAGR of 23 to 28 percent and profit after tax CAGR of 21 to 26 percent.