EDGE showcases defence solutions at 46th ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE Group showcased a range of advanced defence solutions and technologies supporting military medical operations during its participation in the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The solutions support missions including ambulance services, medical evacuation, search and rescue, and field logistics, as part of the group's long-term strategic partnerships with the Armed Forces.

Ahmed Al Khoori, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Excellence at EDGE, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the group's portfolio includes a diverse range of unmanned land and aerial systems, alongside armoured vehicles that can support medical operations in the field.

He said these platforms can assist with ambulance and medical evacuation missions, search and rescue, and the transportation of supplies and casualties across different operational environments.

Al Khoori highlighted the HAFEET MK2 armoured vehicle produced by EDGE entity NIMR as one of the platforms capable of supporting military medical missions.

The vehicle can be configured for ambulance operations and casualty transport and features a 6x6 drivetrain, a gross vehicle weight of 17,500kg and a cruising range of 700km at 80km/h.

It has a ground clearance of 420mm and can cross trenches of up to 600mm. It is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and a pneumatic braking system with anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Its engine produces 268kW, equivalent to 360hp, with 1,100Nm of torque, supporting mobility across a range of terrain and operational conditions.

On aerial solutions, Al Khoori said EDGE offers unmanned systems that can indirectly support military medical missions, including the ANAVIA HT-100 unmanned helicopter, developed by ANAVIA.

The platform can be used for search-and-rescue operations, helping teams reach target areas and supporting response personnel in the field.

He also highlighted the THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle developed by Milrem Robotics, in which EDGE acquired a majority stake in 2023.

The vehicle is designed to transport supplies and equipment, including medical supplies, and can also be used to transport and evacuate casualties from operational areas.

The platform includes a specialised logistics and medical evacuation configuration, THeMIS CARGO CASEVAC, designed to support cargo transport and casualty evacuation using an unmanned ground vehicle.

It measures 247cm in length, 204cm in width and 117cm in height, weighs 1,650kg and has a maximum speed of 20km/h.

The vehicle can negotiate gradients of up to 31 degrees, equivalent to a 60 percent grade, and ford water up to 60cm deep. It also has a pull force of 15,000N.

Its hybrid system can operate for up to 15 hours with a full internal fuel tank, while runtime at full load in silent mode is up to 1.5 hours.

Al Khoori said EDGE is proud to participate in the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine, describing the participation as an extension of its long-term strategic partnerships with the Armed Forces.

He said these partnerships cover specialised products and solutions for military operations, as well as technologies that directly and indirectly support military medicine.