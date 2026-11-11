DAE nine-month revenue rises 13.2% to $1.45 billion

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported a 13.2 percent increase in total revenue to US$1.4469 billion for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $1.2777 billion in the same period of 2025.

Pre-tax profit excluding exceptional items rose to $370.7 million from $340.8 million, while operating cash flow reached $1.0881 billion, compared with $1.1274 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted pre-tax profit margin stood at 25.6 percent, while pre-tax return on equity reached 11.8 percent.

Total assets increased to $26.8343 billion at the end of September 2026 from $16.5477 billion at the end of 2025, while net debt and borrowings stood at $16.7513 billion and available liquidity reached $5.5985 billion.

On the operational front, DAE completed its $9 billion acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance Limited (MAF), which included 290 aircraft, comprising 272 owned and 18 managed aircraft.

The company sold 58 aircraft and signed 195 lease agreements, extensions and amendments during the period, while its owned, managed and committed fleet reached 983 aircraft.

DAE Engineering recorded around 900,000 booked man-hours and completed more than 170 checks.

The company also announced a purchase and leaseback transaction with Saudia involving four Boeing 777F freighters.

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, said the company completed the previously announced acquisition of MAF at the end of July, taking its combined owned, managed and committed fleet to around 1,000 aircraft, double the size recorded 24 months earlier.

He added that DAE’s owned fleet of 716 aircraft makes it the world’s second-largest aircraft lessor.

Tarapore said the MAF acquisition, alongside previously announced mandates from Blackstone and Neuberger, significantly strengthens DAE’s ability to provide more comprehensive solutions to airline customers, deepen engagement with suppliers and expand its relationships with trading counterparties.

He added that successful execution of these mandates puts DAE on track to reach a combined fleet of around 1,300 aircraft.

Tarapore said liquidity and capital adequacy metrics remained strong following the MAF acquisition, reflecting the company’s commitment to ensuring major transactions are appropriately capitalised and funded at closing.

He added that the functional integration of MAF has been completed and that full integration is expected by the end of November 2026.