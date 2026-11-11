Al Shera’a becomes world’s first building to achieve SPIRE DIAMOND rating for smart buildings

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Shera’a, the new headquarters of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has achieved the SPIRE DIAMOND rating under the Smart Building programme, developed by UL Solutions in collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA).

This makes Al Shera’a the world’s first building to achieve this prestigious rating, the highest distinction within the SPIRE Smart Building programme, together with the UL Verified Mark.

The achievement reinforces DEWA’s strategic leadership in smart and resilient infrastructure and the integration of building systems in the areas of energy, life and property safety, health, wellbeing, cyber security, connectivity and sustainability.

Al Shera’a is the world’s tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building. It has also earned Platinum certification in the New Construction category of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the highest level awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “Al Shera’a, inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reflects Dubai’s global model for anticipating the future through innovative, smart and integrated solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest technologies to enhance wellbeing and quality of life. It is a global architectural icon embodying Dubai’s leadership in innovation, sustainability, energy efficiency, digital transformation and operational excellence.

"Al Shera’a’s achievement of the Diamond rating under the SPIRE Smart Building programme demonstrates the high level of maturity, performance and capabilities of this inspiring and advanced model. Powered by data, analytics and automation, the building optimises operational efficiency and occupant costs, while strengthening preparedness for future opportunities and helping shape new models for sustainable development and government competitiveness."

The SPIRE DIAMOND rating of Al Shera’a reflects the building’s advanced energy management and automation, resilient connectivity infrastructure, robust cybersecurity governance and integrated, data-driven operations. Al Shera’a is supported by highly automated systems that collect and analyse energy data to optimise energy consumption.

The building also achieved best-in-class scores in key criteria, including demand response and distributed energy resources, cybersecurity governance and asset management, and connectivity security.

The assessment further recognised Al Shera’a’s use of digital twin technology, which integrates

Building Information Modelling (BIM), the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data analytics, alongside predictive monitoring and intelligent building management capabilities.

Al Shera’a introduces an innovative concept for sustainable buildings based on the integration of smart solutions within a comprehensive cognitive system that senses, analyses and responds, redefining the government work environment in the digital age.

Using IoT technologies, Big Data analytics and AI, the system connects all operational systems and is supported by more than 110,000 smart sensors that monitor environmental and operational data in real time, over 1,500 wireless access points and more than 3,200 network devices to achieve perfect synchronisation.

Together, these technologies enable the cognitive system to generate more than 1.9 million automated control commands daily, enhancing operational integration and improving performance efficiency.

Al Shera’a redefines the government work environment by leveraging AI and cognitive systems to transform data into decisions and processes into intelligent systems that learn and adapt.

All systems within the building are integrated through the AI-powered Al Shera’a smart app, which serves as a unified control interface for approximately 100 independent systems operating seamlessly together.

The app features independent operating functions delivered through a user-friendly interface focused on user experience, employee wellbeing, quality of life, optimal resource management and proactive maintenance.

The building’s digital intelligence enables automatic management of resources based on actual usage, enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.