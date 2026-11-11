Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Automechanika Dubai 2026

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, today visited Automechanika Dubai 2026, being held at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor explored the latest solutions, innovations and technologies in the automotive aftermarket sector and was briefed on key developments shaping the industry regionally and internationally.

He highlighted the sector’s strategic importance in strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a global hub for trade, logistics and transport-related industries.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said, “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global hub for business, trade and services, guided by a forward-looking vision that prioritises investment in vital sectors and ensures readiness to keep pace with rapid economic and technological change. The automotive aftermarket is among the sectors of strategic importance, given its close links to trade, logistics and advanced industries, as well as the opportunities it offers for growth, investment and stronger international partnerships.”

He added, “Automechanika Dubai 2026 reflects Dubai’s position as a leading international platform that brings together major companies and industry experts to showcase the latest innovations and explore opportunities for collaboration and growth across regional and global markets. The exhibition’s move to Expo City Dubai also reflects growing confidence in the emirate’s capabilities, advanced infrastructure and readiness to host major international events.”

Sheikh Mansoor added, “The rapid evolution of the automotive aftermarket sector underscores the importance of investing in innovation, smart technologies and talent development to meet future demands and enhance the efficiency of transport and related services. Dubai will continue to strengthen its role as a key link between regional and global markets and a trusted destination for businesses and investors, supporting strategic partnerships and sustainable economic growth.”

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor toured the exhibition, visiting several exhibitor stands, including those of Hexis and Jeepers.

He was accompanied by Michael Johannes, Vice President, Automechanika, Messe Frankfurt GmbH, and Ted Bloom, Chief Executive Officer of Messe Frankfurt Middle East GmbH.

The three-day exhibition brings together more than 1,300 exhibitors from over 50 countries across 11 specialised product sections covering the automotive aftermarket value chain.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the exhibition is supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Customs, with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) serving as the Destination Partner.

The exhibition runs until 12th November. Now in its second day, Automechanika Dubai 2026 continues to connect companies and industry professionals across the global automotive aftermarket supply chain, providing a platform to explore the technologies and trends shaping the sector’s future.