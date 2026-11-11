RTA launches New Dubai Student Card with 150,000 benefits in 130 countries

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), TECOM Group’s Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, and the International Student Identity Card Association (ISIC), has launched the New Dubai Student Card, integrating student identification, public transport services and exclusive benefits into a single card.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Services Sector, said the card combines three core functions: student identification at participating educational institutions, nol public transport functionality and internationally recognised student status through ISIC.

He explained that the card offers benefits across four key areas, including identification on campus, student fare discounts of up to 50 percent on RTA public transport, exclusive offers across the UAE and access to more than 150,000 ISIC benefits in over 130 countries.

Bahrozyan said the initiative aims to simplify student mobility across Dubai, facilitate access to educational institutions and encourage greater use of public transport, contributing to a more connected and sustainable urban mobility ecosystem.

The card will be rolled out in phases, with educational institutions invited to apply for participation through www.dubaistudentcard.ae.

Developed in cooperation with KHDA, the initiative supports Dubai’s efforts to strengthen its education ecosystem and reinforce its position as a global destination for education and talent.

Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA, said, "The New Dubai Student Card puts the learner at the heart of the student experience, bringing together education, mobility, services and opportunities in a single student card."

He added that the initiative aligns with the Education 33 Strategy and its ambition to establish a future-ready education ecosystem, offering students greater access to opportunities while making their daily experiences more seamless.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group, said the initiative reflects the group's commitment to providing a world-class ecosystem that supports higher education institutions and empowers talent.

He noted that integrating student identification, mobility and exclusive benefits would enhance the educational journey and further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global higher education hub.

Through its partnership with ISIC, the card provides internationally recognised proof of student status and access to an extensive network of discounts and benefits covering travel, accommodation, dining, entertainment, shopping and education.

The integration extends the value of student identification beyond campuses, allowing students to benefit from offers and opportunities both within the UAE and internationally.

Matthew East, CEO of GTS ALIVE Group, International Student Identity Card Association, said, "Students today are connected to a world that extends far beyond their campus, and their student identity should reflect that."

He added that ISIC connects students with globally recognised identification and access to benefits, experiences and opportunities in Dubai and worldwide.