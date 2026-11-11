Young athletes shine on day three of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship entered its third day at Mubadala Arena on Wednesday, with young boys and girls competing in the grey, yellow and orange belt categories.

The competitions brought together athletes from local and international clubs and academies, cheered on by large numbers of families and supporters.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship runs until 21st November, attracting athletes from around the world.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said investing in young athletes was central to the Federation's strategy to broaden participation and sustain the UAE's success in the sport.

He noted that practising jiu-jitsu from an early age instils discipline, patience, confidence and respect for others while developing technical skills. Participation in international championships also provides valuable experience and encourages young athletes to continue improving.

"Developing future champions starts with identifying talented athletes at a young age and giving them the support they need," he said, highlighting the important roles of families, schools, clubs and the Federation in nurturing talent.

The day's matches featured promising performances from young athletes, who demonstrated their skills and determination on the mats. Families cheered throughout the competitions, while medal ceremonies celebrated the winners.

Hassan Ali Mohammed Alraeesi, father of Abdalla Hassan Alraeesi of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, said jiu-jitsu had strengthened his son's discipline and confidence.

"Competing in a major international championship like this is a great experience for children and encourages families to continue supporting them in the sport," he added.

Brazil's Hugo Mataruna, 11, representing Level Up BJJ, won gold in the boys' 34kg orange belt division.

"I am very happy to win gold in Abu Dhabi," he said. "I trained hard for this championship and followed my coach's instructions. I want to keep improving and win more titles in the future."

Emirati athlete Nouf Rashid Al Sakhawi of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club claimed silver in the girls' 25kg grey belt division.

"I am happy to win the silver medal. Competing here has given me a lot of experience, and I will keep training hard so I can come back and compete for gold in future editions," she said.

The championship continues on Thursday with junior boys' and girls' competitions across the grey, yellow, orange and green belt categories, offering young athletes from local and international clubs and academies further opportunities to develop their skills and gain competitive experience.