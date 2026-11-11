Automechanika Dubai Awards 2026 honour automotive aftermarket winners

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Automechanika Dubai Awards 2026 honoured leading companies, products and professionals in the automotive aftermarket sector on Wednesday at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

The sixth edition, held with Bridgestone as Lead Sponsor, recorded a 110 percent increase in entries, reaching 748 from 22 countries across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia and North America, compared with 357 in 2025.

Winners were selected from 70 shortlisted candidates by an independent panel of regional and international experts, who assessed technological advances, sustainability and industry impact, including through site visits.

Abdulla Hamad Alghfeli, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), received the Special Recognition Award.

Michael Johannes, Vice President, Automechanika, Messe Frankfurt GmbH, said the global automotive aftermarket continues to expand, with 1.6 billion vehicles on the world's roads and the market expected to generate US$850 billion by 2035.

He highlighted the quality and impact of this year's entries, particularly the growing participation of public sector organisations in road safety, sustainability, infrastructure and digital transformation. He also stressed the importance of keeping mobility affordable as the industry advances.

Chris Lee, Portfolio Director, Mobility and Logistics, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said the recognised companies, products and professionals reflect the investment and expertise driving a more sustainable, agile, connected and safer automotive aftermarket, with the UAE among the world's fastest-growing markets.

Tommy Le, Show Manager, Automechanika Dubai, said the winners demonstrated progress in safer transport, smarter digital services and sustainable workshop operations.

"With entries more than doubling, the response reflects an industry investing in new ideas and raising its standards. These awards celebrate the people and businesses turning innovation into practical progress," he added.

The awards recognised achievements across service excellence, product development, digital transformation and individual contributions to the sector.

ADNOC Distribution secured two awards, Car Care Specialist of the Year and Digital Product of the Year for the ADNOC Distribution App. Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre won Safety Product of the Year for Salama, its school transportation platform, while Dubai Taxi Company received Digitalisation Project of the Year for its AI and machine learning-based EV charging management system.

Digital products and services accounted for four of the 12 company and product awards, including recognition for Axxion Claims Settlement Services, which was named Start-Up of the Year and received a Highly Commended distinction for its Claims OS platform.

Sustainability also featured prominently, with innovations including BlueVerse CleanTech's vehicle washing system and EV charging solutions. International winners included Inchcape Kenya Bodyshop and Germany's Meyle AG.

Syeda Aisha Atif, Workshop Technical Trainer at the German Emirati Vocational Institute, won Women in Automotive Aftermarket.

The Rising Star in Automotive Aftermarket award went jointly to Klevisa Toska, CEO of Northstar Shine Car Care, and Nicholas Jesus Fernandes, Senior Group Marketing Executive – International Business at Bahwan International Group Holding, recognising emerging talent and leadership in the sector.

Eurodiesel Services received the 20 Years Long-standing Partnership award.

Automechanika Dubai 2026 continues at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, until Thursday, 12th November.