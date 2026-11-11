Mohammed bin Sultan approves Team Abu Dhabi’s return to XCAT World Championship

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, has approved Team Abu Dhabi’s return to the UIM XCAT World Championship, beginning with the Fujairah round scheduled for December.

The move aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s presence in international marine sports, expand Team Abu Dhabi’s international participation and build on its experience and achievements in powerboat racing.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan affirmed that the return marks a continuation of Team Abu Dhabi’s distinguished record of success.

He said, “Team Abu Dhabi’s return to the XCAT World Championship reflects our commitment to strengthening the team’s presence on the international marine sports stage and building on the achievements secured over the years. We look forward to a strong and competitive campaign that lives up to Abu Dhabi’s name and sporting stature, while reflecting our ambition to compete for world titles."

Team Abu Dhabi has an impressive record in the XCAT World Championship, having claimed the world title in 2018 and finished as runner-up in both 2019 and 2021.