UAE golf teams claim four medals at Arab Golf Championships in Doha

DOHA, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE men's and women's national golf teams concluded their participation in the 45th Arab Men's Golf Championship and the 17th Arab Women's Golf Championship at Doha Golf Club on Tuesday evening, securing four medals.

The UAE claimed two silver medals in the team competitions, an individual silver for Intissar Rich in the women's event and a bronze for Sam Mullane in the men's event. The championships featured golfers from 14 Arab countries.

In the men's team competition, the UAE finished second with 869 strokes, behind Morocco, who claimed gold with 863 strokes. Qatar secured bronze with 885 strokes.

In the women's team competition, the UAE won silver with 433 strokes, behind Morocco, who secured gold with 425 strokes, while Tunisia took bronze with 485 strokes.

In the women's individual competition, Intissar Rich claimed silver after finishing with 215 strokes. Morocco's Maria Harrouch secured gold following a play-off, while compatriot Rim Imni took bronze.

In the men's individual event, Sam Mullane earned bronze with 285 strokes, behind Morocco's Reda El Hali, who won gold with 278 strokes, and Qatar's Saleh Al Kaabi, who claimed silver with 284 strokes. Fellow UAE golfer Jonathan Selvaraj finished fourth, while Mohammad Skaik placed ninth.

The closing ceremony was attended by Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Qatar; Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashmi, President of the Emirates Golf Federation; and Hamad Abdullah Al Mana, President of the Qatar Golf Association, alongside Arab Golf Federation officials and heads of participating delegations.

Al Hashmi said the medal haul reflected the competitive level of the championships, noting that the Federation had aimed for gold.

He stressed that the Federation would use the experience gained to strengthen players' technical and mental preparation ahead of upcoming competitions.

He also congratulated Morocco on its victories and praised the Qatar Golf Association and organising committees for the successful organisation of the championships.