Mansoor bin Mohammed honours winners, partners at closing ceremony of seventh edition of Emarat Alaman

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, honoured the winners of the seventh edition of Emarat Alaman, as well as the event’s strategic partners and supporting entities, during a closing ceremony organised by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) at Grand Hyatt Dubai.

The ceremony was attended by Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency; Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group; Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence; and Major General Obaid Saeed Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security Department at Dubai Police, alongside members of SIRA's Board of Directors, senior officials, representatives of government and private sector entities, and strategic partners.

The ceremony marked the conclusion of the seventh edition, held at Zabeel Sports District, Dubai Mall, from 2nd to 5th November 2026.

The event featured a diverse range of competitions and challenges that brought together participants from across the community, reflecting SIRA's ongoing efforts to promote a culture of safety and security while strengthening cooperation, social cohesion and shared community responsibility.

The seventh edition of Emarat Alaman saw strong community interest, with more than 92% of registered participants signing up within the first 10 days of registration.

The edition attracted more than 4,700 participants, representing a 25% increase compared with the previous edition.

Female participants accounted for 25% of total participation, highlighting the event's expanding reach and increasingly diverse participant base.

The event also demonstrated remarkable cultural and geographical diversity, bringing together participants from 79 nationalities and, for the first time, teams and individuals representing all seven emirates of the UAE.

This milestone reinforced the event's central message that safety and security are shared responsibilities that unite communities across nationalities and cultures.

The seventh edition introduced 16 diverse challenges, compared with 11 in the previous edition, including five entirely new challenges, as part of SIRA's commitment to continuously enhancing the participant experience through competitions combining physical abilities, mental agility and teamwork.

The competitions generated strong engagement, with 95% of teams completing a full round and registering to participate in the challenges again at least once, demonstrating the appeal of the competitive experience.

The event welcomed more than 1,000 teams, while the total value of prizes and gifts exceeded AED1 million.

A total of 12 winning teams were recognised across the top three positions in four main competition categories.

The closing ceremony recognised the top teams, in appreciation of their outstanding performance, determination, competitive spirit and teamwork.

In the Community Guardians category, "Transguard Champs" secured first place, followed by "DCD 1" in second place and "TSD Team" in third.

In the Community Leaders category, "DubaiCulture2" claimed first place, followed by "DCAS Team" in second and "Dubai Customs Male 4" in third.

In the Community Spirit category, "Banat Al Fardhah" took first place, followed by "Super Ladies" in second and "RAK" in third.

In the Community Foundation category, dedicated to families, "Abu Farha Bros" secured first place, followed by "Tigers" in second and "Friends2026" in third.

The introduction of the Community Foundation category, dedicated to families, was among the most significant additions to this year's edition, coinciding with the UAE's Year of the Family.

The category attracted more than 60 families, reflecting the importance of engaging families in community experiences that encourage cooperation, communication and shared responsibility.

The new category highlighted the essential role families play in instilling the values of safety and security in future generations, reinforcing the principle that safety begins at home and that the family is the foundation of a safe, resilient and cohesive society.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also honoured the strategic partners and supporting entities that contributed to the success of the seventh edition of Emarat Alaman, recognising their valuable role in advancing the event's community objectives.

The seventh edition brought together more than 30 partners from government and private sector organisations, representing a 50% increase in the number of partners compared with the previous edition.

The diversity of partnerships and contributions helped enrich the overall experience for participants and visitors.

Among the most distinctive collaborations was a partnership with Mohamed Hilal, an Emirati entrepreneur, who helped communicate the message of Emarat Alaman through an innovative sensory experience connecting emotions, memories and nostalgia.

The collaboration resulted in the creation of the Emarat Alaman fragrance, designed to evoke feelings of safety, serenity, trust and reassurance through scent, adding a distinctive sensory dimension to the event's message.

The seventh edition also featured a partnership with Fazaa, offering exclusive benefits to Emirati and resident families, further encouraging family participation and delivering added value to the wider community.

Through its awareness and media content, Emarat Alaman sought to reach diverse segments of society by communicating in their languages and reflecting their cultural identities.

For the first time, awareness messages were delivered in more than 10 languages and dialects, reflecting the UAE's rich cultural diversity.

This initiative was supported through a community partnership with "Emirates Loves", which helped reach audiences and representatives of more than 16 expatriate communities in the UAE.

The collaboration expanded the reach of the event's awareness message and reinforced the concept that safety and security represent a universal language shared across cultures and nationalities.

The seventh edition also featured a range of artistic, cultural and interactive activities designed to enhance the overall visitor experience.

Highlights included the sand art performance "The Story of Safety... From the Sands of a Safe Nation" by artist Shayma Al Mughairy, which portrayed the UAE's distinctive model of safety and the journey of Emarat Alaman through an expressive artistic presentation.

The event also featured “Art of Belonging”, an exhibition by artist Wael Kamel Hamada.

Additional activities included individual challenges open to visitors, alongside experiences and benefits designed specifically for families. Together, these activities offered participants and visitors opportunities to engage in experiences combining competition, awareness and entertainment, further strengthening community interaction.

The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) affirmed that the achievements of the seventh edition represent another significant milestone in the journey of Emarat Alaman since its launch in 2018.

The results reflect the event's continuous development in terms of participant numbers, diversity of challenges, expansion of partnerships and engagement with different segments of society.

SIRA highlighted that Emarat Alaman has evolved beyond a competitive event into a community platform that brings together citizens and residents from diverse nationalities and cultural backgrounds, promoting cooperation, solidarity and a sense of belonging.

The event also reflects the UAE's position as a global model of safety, security and peaceful coexistence.

The ceremony concluded by reaffirming the commitment to further developing Emarat Alaman in future editions, building on its achievements and encouraging broader community participation in promoting a culture of safety and security.

The event continues to reinforce its core message: The strength of the UAE lies in its community, and safeguarding its safety and security is a shared responsibility.