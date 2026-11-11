Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has inaugurated the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026.

The ceremony was attended by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lieutenant General Staff Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, alongside senior military and medical leaders, experts, specialists and researchers from around the world.

The congress runs until 13th November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group, under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), the event is held under the theme Ready When Needed. Resilient When Tested.

Hosting this global event for the first time in the UAE marks a significant milestone, reflecting the country's leading position in military medicine and healthcare, as well as its advanced capabilities, world-class infrastructure, and organisational expertise in hosting major international events and conferences.

The congress serves as a leading international platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing the latest practices, technologies, and innovations in military and civilian medicine.

It also explores ways to advance field medical care, strengthen preparedness and response to emergencies, crises, and disasters, and improve the efficiency of healthcare services across diverse operational environments, ultimately contributing to protecting lives.

This year's edition brings together more than 2,000 participants and around 300 speakers from over 120 countries, with more than 700 scientific abstracts featured in a comprehensive scientific programme covering over 40 medical and healthcare specialities.

The scientific programme addresses key topics, including the application of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in military medicine, military-civilian medical integration, mass-casualty and disaster response, mental health and rehabilitation, medical evacuation, medical supplies and logistics, and the future of healthcare in operational environments.

The congress also features an accompanying exhibition showcasing the latest healthcare solutions, technologies and innovations, with the participation of national and international organisations and companies.

The exhibition provides a platform for strengthening partnerships, exchanging knowledge, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in advancing medical and defence healthcare services.

The UAE's hosting of this international event underscores its commitment to multilateral cooperation, strengthening international medical and humanitarian partnerships, and advancing national capabilities in military medicine.

It also reinforces the country's role as an active partner in global efforts to strengthen healthcare systems, address emerging challenges, and protect human lives.