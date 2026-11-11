Ministry of Interior holds Mental Health Forum 2026 to strengthen family cohesion, community security

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MoI), represented by the Federal Social Support Department of the General Directorate for Community Protection and Crime Prevention, organised Mental Health Forum 2026 under the theme "A Cohesive Family… A Stable and Safe Community", to mark World Mental Health Day.

The forum was attended by Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Support Services, alongside police officials, academics, faculty members and university students.

The event aimed to raise awareness of mental health, promote prevention and psychological support, and highlight the family's central role in social stability and community security. It also sought to empower young people to develop innovative initiatives that improve quality of life.

Participating institutions included Abu Dhabi University, Zayed University, the Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates University and Fatima College of Health Sciences.

The programme featured an educational video, interactive discussions, innovative youth initiatives and an exhibition showcasing student research and projects on mental health, reflecting cooperation between security and educational institutions.

Brigadier Dr Saif Salem Lakhrebani Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director-General of Community Protection and Crime Prevention, described mental health as essential to family stability, quality of life and community security.

He highlighted the role of educational institutions in fostering well-balanced individuals, identifying psychological and behavioural challenges early, and encouraging people to seek psychological support.

Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the MOI's commitment to strengthening cooperation with academic institutions to promote community prevention and youth protection. He stressed the importance of anticipating challenges and providing early support to minimise their impact on society.

He added that the forum offered a platform for exchanging expertise and translating recommendations into sustainable preventive initiatives, emphasising that investing in mental health means investing in people.

Colonel Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Sabeaan Al Tunaiji, Director of the Federal Social Support Department, said the forum reflected the ministry's commitment to community prevention and institutional cooperation, recognising family cohesion as essential to social stability and national security.

He noted that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's designation of 2026 as the "Year of the Family" reaffirmed the importance of coordinated national efforts to strengthen family cohesion and safeguard future generations.

He also highlighted the integrated institutional approach advocated by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, which emphasises cooperation, complementary responsibilities and teamwork in serving society.

Al Tunaiji praised the student trainees who helped organise the forum, noting that the Federal Social Support Department had provided training opportunities to more than 27 students from five colleges and universities across the UAE.

The training covered social and psychological work, social innovation, tolerance and coexistence, helping participants develop practical skills and apply their academic knowledge.

He said the students' contributions, including their projects and research, demonstrated the ministry's commitment to developing young national talent and empowering them to contribute to community initiatives.

Al Tunaiji concluded that the MOI's responsibilities extend beyond law enforcement to protecting individuals, safeguarding society and preventing crime. He stressed that prevention begins within the family and that protecting family stability and psychological well-being requires coordinated efforts among security, educational and social institutions.