Sharjah Municipality boosts rain emergency readiness

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Municipality has completed its preparations to manage rainfall and changing weather conditions across the emirate, supported by proactive planning, technical resources and heavy machinery.

The preparations aim to ensure a rapid response to water accumulation, maintain smooth traffic flow, protect public and private property, and safeguard infrastructure.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Rain Emergencies, said the emirate has been divided into five operational sectors, each managed by a specialised team.

Preparations include cleaning and maintaining rainwater drainage networks, servicing pumping stations, expanding collection basins and positioning equipment across major roads and residential areas.

Dr Eng. Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Services and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Rain Emergencies, said the municipality has mobilised a specialised task force of 1,100 engineers, supervisors, technicians and support staff.

The municipality has also deployed 580 tanker trucks, including 180 municipal vehicles and 400 from the private sector, alongside 180 mobile pumps ranging from 6 to 12 inches in diameter. These include five high-capacity specialised dam pumps.

Infrastructure improvements include the construction of 70 rainwater collection basins, clearing 40,000 drainage inlets and installing nine new pumping stations, each capable of draining up to 1,200 cubic metres per hour.

The stations serve major roads, including Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, Al Wahda Street, Jamal Abdul Nasser Street and Al Dhaid Road.

The municipality has also increased drainage capacity in underpasses, connected Al Seyouh suburb to the drainage network through a 300mm pipeline and installed a 200mm pumping line in Al Bulaida.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Director of Customer Service and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Rain Emergencies, highlighted the deployment of specialised towing equipment and heavy machinery to remove stranded vehicles, fallen trees and road debris.

The municipality's 24-hour call centre (993) has also strengthened its readiness to receive public reports and coordinate immediate field responses during unstable weather conditions.

Public awareness campaigns are continuing to provide residents with safety guidance and advice on dealing with severe weather.