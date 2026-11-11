Burjeel Holdings showcases deployable medical care at Abu Dhabi Military Medicine Congress

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine in Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings is showcasing how military medical teams can prepare for emergencies, treat patients in the field, and arrange evacuations from remote locations.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the Group’s stand, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman & CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said the display highlights the group’s military medical capabilities in pre-hospital care, specialist training, and the deployment of healthcare facilities.

Dr. Shamsheer said the group trains community personnel at different levels in pre-hospital care. He pointed to high-fidelity mannequins that can be used to train military teams in remote settings and cited the Group’s experience in the oil and gas sector and in humanitarian care.

Under the theme ‘A System for Every Second', the exhibition follows the patient’s path from first response to hospital care. Prometheus Medical International, part of Response Plus Medical (RPM), is showcasing military medical training, including simulation for prolonged field care. RPM provides emergency medical support for search and rescue, on-site medical teams, ground ambulance services and air medical evacuation, supported by an operations command centre.

In Abu Dhabi, Burjeel’s BEACON network coordinates emergency care, critical care and transfers between hospitals.

Dr. Shamsheer said the group demonstrates how it can deploy container-based medical facilities to ‘very remote sites,’ drawing on its experience in several parts of Africa. Speaking about humanitarian care, he said, "The most important part is helping.”

DOCKTOUR, a maritime joint venture between Burjeel Holdings and AD Ports Group, combines medical logistics with modular infrastructure to deploy clinics and field hospitals where permanent facilities are limited. Through Operonix, Burjeel’s healthcare operations and management arm, the Group has been involved in initiatives such as the UAE field hospital in Amdjarass, Chad, which was established to serve Sudanese refugees and the local community.

“So I think we are here to demonstrate how military medicine should advance,” Dr. Shamsheer said. He called for “deeper collaboration between the private sector and the military,” pointing to opportunities for military hospitals and departments to work with private providers on training and building medical teams.

"This will go far beyond whatever the physical aspects of the hospital,” he said, describing the UAE as a “training ground for coming up with new ideas and developing new products” that could be used internationally.