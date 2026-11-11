UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of factory explosion

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye over the victims of an explosion at a steel factory in the city of Izmir, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Republic of Türkiye and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.