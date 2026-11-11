GESS Dubai spotlights AI in education, future skills

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) – GESS Dubai 2026 continued its activities for the second consecutive day at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring a specialised programme focused on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to advance education systems, redesign curricula, and enhance students’ future-ready skills, alongside promoting inclusive education and fostering critical and creative thinking from early childhood.

The second-day programme of the exhibition, which runs from 10th to 12th November, featured panel discussions, presentations, and specialised workshops focusing on advancing teaching practices, harnessing emerging technologies to improve learning outcomes, and strengthening the role of teachers and educational leaders in keeping pace with digital transformation.

The programme included a session titled “The AI-Augmented Teacher: Practical Strategies for Designing More Impactful Learning”, which explored the use of intelligent tools to enhance teaching practices. Another session, “AI-Powered Personalisation: From Data to Actionable Learning Strategies”, highlighted the potential of educational data to develop personalised learning approaches tailored to students’ individual needs.

Another session, “Beyond Information: Designing Curriculum in an AI-Saturated World”, addressed curriculum development in an era of unprecedented access to knowledge, emphasising the importance of equipping students with analytical skills, independent thinking capabilities, and the ability to navigate future challenges.

The exhibition also featured a session showcasing the “GESS School Digital Ambassadors Programme”, which focuses on reimagining student leadership in digital transformation. Additional sessions explored AI literacy and ways to empower learners to move beyond passive technology consumption towards actively creating digital content and innovative solutions.

In the area of early childhood education, the programme included a session titled “Beyond Traditional Boundaries: Innovation, Acceleration and Critical Thinking in Early Childhood”, alongside discussions on integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) into early learning environments, highlighting the importance of exploration, experimentation, and problem-solving in developing children’s abilities.

Other topics addressed the development of educational practices aligned with the UAE’s cultural context, strengthening partnerships between families and educational institutions, and the role of sensory activities and play-based learning in supporting children’s cognitive and social development.

In the field of inclusive education, the exhibition featured sessions addressing the importance of early identification of dyslexia and diverse learning needs, developing school environments that support mental health and wellbeing, and striking a balance between academic achievement and students’ individual needs, while promoting a sense of belonging and participation within school communities.

The programme also covered digital safety in educational institutions, preparing students for the future labour market, developing teachers’ leadership capabilities, and fostering emotional intelligence and collaboration in learning environments increasingly shaped by AI technologies.

The second-day programme further included a session titled “Emirati Etiquette Ambassador Through AI Integration”, highlighting an approach that connects emerging technologies with cultural identity and community values.

GESS Dubai 2026 will continue its activities on Thursday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together education specialists, educational leaders, and providers of educational solutions and technologies. The exhibition provides a platform for exchanging expertise and exploring emerging trends in the development of modern learning environments.