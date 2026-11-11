Top seeds advance to Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 Round of 16

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The top-seeded players continued their progress at Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, taking place at Hamdan Sports Complex until 15 November, as the second day of main-draw action featured highly competitive Round of 32 matches in both the men's and women's competitions. Several of the sport's leading stars secured their places in the Round of 16 following a series of exciting encounters.

Spain's Juan Lebrón and Argentina's Leandro Augsburger, the tournament's second seeds, were among the standout qualifiers in the men's draw after coming from behind to defeat Spain's Manuel Castaño and Pablo Hernández Álvarez in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The fourth-seeded Argentine-Spanish pairing of Martín Di Nenno and Francisco Navarro also secured their place in the next round following a hard-fought encounter against Spain's Máximo Aragón Herrera and Álvaro Roglán Pons, winning 6-0, 4-6, 6-2.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, seventh seeds Javi González of Spain and Lucas Campagnolo of Brazil advanced with a straight-sets victory over Spanish duo Javi González and Javi Ruiz González, winning 6-3, 7-5.

Argentina's Juan Tello and Martín Arce, the eighth seeds, continued their campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Italy's Flavio Domínguez and Spain's Íñigo Sager. Meanwhile, ninth-seeded Spaniards Eduardo Alonso and Aitor Goñi Lacabe defeated compatriots Teo Zapata and Álvaro Naranjo Martínez 6-3, 6-4.

Tenth seeds Valentino Libaak and Gonzalo Alfonso of Argentina also booked their place in the next round after overcoming Argentina's Luciano Aguirre and Spain's Pablo Lijó 6-3, 6-4.

The competition also saw sixth-seeded Spaniards Francisco Guerrero and Javier Leal progress following a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Argentina's Federico Calleja and Spain's Javier Romera Barceló.

In another three-set encounter, Italy's Federico Abbate and Argentina's Facundo Dal Bianco defeated 13th-seeded Spaniards Álvaro Ruiz Granados and Javier García 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

In the women's competition, Argentina's Claudia Jensen and Spain's Tamara Icardo Alcorisa, the sixth seeds, advanced after defeating Spain's Nuria Rodríguez Camacho and Italy's Giorgia Dal Pozzo 6-2, 6-3.

Fifth seeds Sofia Araújo of Portugal and Marta Ortega Gallego of Spain also came from behind to overcome Spain's Arantxa Ortiz Gasco and Argentina's Martina Ferreyra, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Spanish seventh seeds Marta Guinart España and Arantxa Alonso de Villa continued their campaign with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over compatriots Jimena Montes Cabruja and Marta Barrera de la Fuente.

Spain's Jimena Velasco Postiguillo and Raquel Eugenio Barrera also advanced after defeating Italy's Carolina Orsi and Spain's Patricia Llaguno Zielinski in two closely contested sets, both decided by tie-breaks, 7-6, 7-6.

Meanwhile, Spanish pair Nuria Cánovas Paredes and Marina Lobo secured a convincing 6-3, 6-0 victory over compatriots Beatriz Caldera Sánchez and Carmen Goenaga García.

Fellow Spaniards Marta Talaván and Sara Sainz Vallejo also progressed after defeating Nuria Aguilar Carrillo and Carla Escacena Montero 6-4, 6-2.

The tournament continues with the Round of 16, promising more high-quality encounters as the leading seeds move closer to the decisive stages of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, which brings together some of the world's best male and female padel players.