American, German, Canadian technologies advance medical care at World Congress on Military Medicine

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The exhibition accompanying the 46th World Congress on Military Medicine, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), brought together companies specialising in advanced medical technologies and healthcare solutions.

The participating companies showcased American, German and Canadian innovations designed to improve the treatment of complex wounds, enhance cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and provide portable diagnostic tools to support medical teams in hospitals, ambulances and field environments.

In advanced wound care, Solventum showcased its V.A.C. Therapy system, which uses negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) to support the treatment of complex wounds. The technology helps regulate the wound environment and stimulate granulation tissue formation, contributing to faster tissue healing, improved perfusion, reduced swelling and oedema, and the removal of exudate, fluids and infectious materials from the wound site.

Ghanwa Hammoud, Regional Clinical Affairs Lead at Solventum, said the system helps improve patient recovery outcomes and reduce hospital stays. She explained that the device is designed for ease of use by different healthcare professionals within medical facilities, while portable solutions allow patients to continue treatment at home, ensuring continuity of care after hospital discharge.

She added that the American innovation was the first commercial device of its kind to receive approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when it was introduced in 1995. It was also recently inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in recognition of its contributions to modern wound care.

In cardiopulmonary resuscitation, MEAD Medical Supplies & Equipment LLC, the distributor and representative of German medical technology brand corpuls in the UAE, presented a range of cardiac resuscitation devices and defibrillators featuring synchronisation and wireless connectivity technologies. These systems enable medical equipment inside ambulances to communicate and coordinate their operations automatically when responding to emergencies.

Mohannad Abu Al-Dhabat, General Manager of MEAD Medical in the UAE and Oman, explained that the devices can communicate and interact wirelessly. When one device is activated, the connected unit detects its operation and synchronises accordingly. When paramedics initiate a heart rhythm analysis, the connected device automatically pauses to allow an accurate reading without interference, then resumes operation once the analysis is complete, depending on the patient's condition.

He noted that the system also incorporates a new artificial intelligence feature, through which readings are transmitted directly to an electronic server for AI-powered analysis. The system then provides results on the patient's cardiac condition, enabling connected devices to respond according to the analysis and supporting paramedics in making appropriate medical decisions without requiring additional manual coordination.

In diagnostic imaging, MEAD Medical also presented the latest portable wireless ultrasound devices from Canadian brand Clarius. The solutions use compact probes that connect directly to smart devices, enabling healthcare professionals to conduct rapid and accurate examinations in hospitals and field locations, while reducing reliance on conventional, large-sized ultrasound machines.

Amr Batta, Sales and Clinical Applications Engineer at the company, said the Clarius portfolio includes a range of specialised probes designed to meet diagnostic requirements across various medical disciplines. These include the Linear Probe for examining blood vessels and superficial tissues, the Cardiac Probe for imaging the heart and assessing cardiac muscle function and contractility, and the Convex Probe for examining the abdomen and deeper internal organs.

He added that the portfolio also includes a Dual-Head Probe, which combines superficial and deep imaging capabilities in a single device. This enables multiple types of examinations without changing probes and provides medical teams with a portable diagnostic solution that can be operated directly through smart devices.