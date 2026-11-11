Louvre Abu Dhabi, Richard Mille open 'Art Here 2026' exhibition

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Louvre Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Swiss watchmaking brand Richard Mille, has opened the sixth edition of 'Art Here 2026' under the theme "Confluences", featuring six contemporary artists whose works explore historical and cultural connections between the Gulf region and the Indian Ocean. The exhibition runs until 28th February 2027.

Part of a ten-year partnership between the museum and Richard Mille, the exhibition supports contemporary artistic practice and cultural exchange. This year's edition brings together artists from India and the GCC.

Curated by Kamini Sawhney, the six installations are displayed beneath the museum's dome, exploring migration, memory, belonging and cultural exchange, and their role in shaping contemporary identities and communities.

Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said Art Here had established itself as a leading platform for contemporary art in the region. She highlighted this year's focus on the human stories connecting communities across the Indian Ocean over centuries and fostering intercultural dialogue.

Tilly Harrison, Managing Director of Richard Mille Middle East and Türkiye, reaffirmed the company's long-term commitment to artistic creativity, highlighting the exhibition's role in expanding cultural dialogue and strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a centre for contemporary art.

The exhibition features works by Saudi artist Ahaad Alamoudi, Emirati artist Almaha Jaralla, Malaysian artist and designer Shamin Sahrum, and Indian artists Ravikumar Kashi, Reena Saini Kallat and Vivek Vilasini. Their works explore movement, migration and human connections across cultures.

Guest curator Kamini Sawhney said "Confluences" explored historical and cultural connections between communities and the role of human exchange in shaping contemporary identities through artworks engaging with the museum's distinctive architecture.

The sixth edition received more than 300 artistic proposals, with six works shortlisted. The winner of the Richard Mille Art Prize, worth US$60,000, will be announced in December.