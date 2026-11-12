On behalf of UAE President, Noura Al Kaabi participates in Paris Peace Forum 2026

PARIS, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to the Paris Peace Forum 2026.

Speaking at the ministerial roundtable entitled “Children First: Making the Case for Investing in Children,” Al Kaabi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing child well-being through integrated approaches encompassing health, education, protection, and family support.

Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026 and its efforts to strengthen child protection in the digital environment, alongside its international initiatives aimed at expanding access to education and healthcare for vulnerable children.

Al Kaabi affirmed UAE’s for the Children First Declaration and stressed the importance of turning international commitments into concrete action through sustained partnerships and integrated policies that place children’s well-being at the center of development priorities.

"Childhood happens only once. Health, learning, safety and emotional well-being are not separate needs. They are interconnected foundations. Our policies must be interconnected too.”

In a separate session marking the tenth anniversary of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH), titled “10 Years of ALIPH: Heritage Preservation as an Instrument of Diplomacy,” Al Kaabi underscored the UAE’s longstanding commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage as a means of fostering dialogue, strengthening community resilience and supporting peace.

Al Kaabi highlighted the significance of the UAE–France partnership in establishing ALIPH, noting that the initiative reflects the role of international cooperation in protecting cultural heritage, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

Al Kaabi also outlined the UAE’s contributions to global heritage preservation efforts, including its support for the restoration of historic landmarks in Mosul, Iraq, and emphasised the importance of strengthening international partnerships and leveraging innovation to address emerging challenges facing cultural heritage.

The UAE’s participation in the forum reflects its continued commitment to promoting international dialogue, strengthening multilateral cooperation and supporting initiatives that contribute to peace, stability and sustainable development.