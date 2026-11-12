UAE President receives US delegation participating in trilateral talks

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the US delegation participating in the UAE-hosted trilateral talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, mediated by the United States.

The delegation includes US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The UAE is hosting the talks as part of its efforts to promote dialogue and advance diplomatic efforts towards a political solution to the crisis, reflecting its commitment to supporting diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving peace and stability worldwide.

Hosting the talks also underscores the international community’s confidence in the UAE and its longstanding commitment to promoting peace.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.