Sharjah’s Souq Al Haraj sees growing demand for electric, hybrid vehicles

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah continues to establish itself as a leading destination responding to the growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, driven by increasing buyer interest in modern mobility solutions, as the automotive sector undergoes rapid transformation.

This trend reflects evolving customer needs and increasingly diverse preferences, while the wide range of vehicles available at the market further strengthens its position as a specialised automotive destination. The market enables buyers to explore and compare various options according to their requirements and budgets, within an integrated ecosystem of automotive trading and related services.

Electric and hybrid vehicles, alongside conventional cars, offer buyers a broader range of options to suit their needs and expectations. This diversity allows customers to compare vehicles in terms of specifications, technologies and operating costs, helping them make informed purchasing decisions aligned with their requirements and budgets.

Saeed Al Suwaidi, Director – Souq Al Haraj, said, “The growing interest in electric and hybrid vehicles reflects the ongoing developments within the automotive sector and changing buyer preferences, highlighting the importance of adapting to evolving market needs. Souq Al Haraj remains committed to strengthening its position as a leading automotive trading destination by providing an integrated environment that brings buyers and sellers together and enables them to explore a diverse range of vehicles.”

Al Suwaidi added, “We are dedicated to delivering a comprehensive customer experience through an integrated network of showrooms, facilities and supporting services that facilitate vehicle buying and selling. We continuously strive to keep pace with industry developments and meet customer needs, further enhancing the market’s appeal and reinforcing its position as one of the region’s leading automotive trading destinations.”

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah is the largest automotive market in the Middle East, spanning more than 3 million square feet. It features a wide range of car showrooms, retail outlets and supporting automotive services. Strategically located along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, the market brings together automotive trading activities and related services under one roof, supporting commercial activity and strengthening Sharjah’s position as a key regional hub for the automotive trade.