ICLDEC records 3.9 million patient visits over 20 years

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Centre (ICLDEC), part of M42, marked its 20th anniversary with celebrations attended by Sheikha Moza bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, highlighting its journey and contribution to diabetes and endocrine care, medical research and healthcare education in the UAE.

Established in 2006, the Centre has recorded more than 3.9 million patient visits over the past two decades. From 36 employees and eight doctors in its first year, it has grown to more than 540 employees and over 75 doctors, having seen just over 800 patients in its first year.

The celebrations brought together ICLDEC and M42 leaders, including Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, Dr. Mai Aljaber, Chief Executive Officer of Outpatient Care at M42, and Professor Maha Barakat, one of the Centre’s founding leaders, alongside other guests.

In her address at the conference held as part of the celebrations, Sheikha Moza said that preventing diabetes and endocrine disorders is a shared responsibility across society. She emphasised the role of scientific research and innovation in improving prevention, diagnosis and treatment, and recognised the Centre’s contributions to advancing specialised care over the past twenty years.

Dr. Mai Aljaber said that the journey from seeing just over 800 patients in the first year to recording more than 3.9 million patient visits reflected the Centre’s growth and the trust that patients and families had placed in it. She said the achievement belonged to its people, the leaders who shaped ICLDEC from the beginning and the partners who supported it along the way. She affirmed its continued focus on expanding access to specialised care, advancing research and innovation, and continuing to improve patient outcomes.

Professor Maha Barakat said that when ICLDEC was established in 2006, its vision was to bring the highest standards of diabetes care to Abu Dhabi, combining international expertise with the needs of the community. She noted that what began as a vision had grown into a network of specialised centres, advancing research and supporting patients and families across the UAE.

Since its establishment, ICLDEC has evolved from a specialist diabetes centre to a provider of comprehensive diabetes, endocrinology and related medical services through its growing network of centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, including its newest facility in West Yas.

Its contribution to research has also expanded significantly, from one publication in 2006 to more than 110 publications, alongside over 240 scientific abstract submissions to local and international conferences in 2026.

The celebrations included a special 20th Anniversary Dinner attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, alongside ICLDEC and M42 leaders and other guests. A commemorative video and sand art performance highlighted ICLDEC’s evolution, from its founding vision and international partnership to its expansion, research achievements and innovation.

As part of the celebrations, ICLDEC and HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center organised the fourth Annual Diabetes & Endocrine Conference, bringing together more than 1,000 healthcare professionals and regional and international experts to share the latest developments in diabetes and endocrine care and discuss clinical practices.

The scientific programme featured expert discussions, clinical workshops and debates covering diabetes management, cardiovascular and kidney health, hormone replacement therapy, reproductive endocrinology, early detection and psychosocial support.

The conference was held on 7th and 8th November at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, while the special 20th Anniversary Dinner took place at Erth Hotel on 7th November.