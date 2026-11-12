Blackstone opens Private Wealth office in DIFC

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, today announced the opening of an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), adding a second UAE location to further expand its reach across the GCC and support its growing private wealth business.

The DIFC office will serve as a hub for Blackstone’s Private Wealth business in the region, building on the firm’s partnerships with leading regional banks, supporting its growth plans and broadening access to alternative investments for investors across the GCC.

Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone, said the UAE had built an extraordinary position as a global finance and investment hub and was becoming an increasingly important centre for wealth management.

He said the firm was proud of its presence in the country since 2010. Its new Dubai office builds on that longstanding commitment, allowing it to deepen its partnerships and broaden access to alternatives for investors across the GCC.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said the opening of Blackstone’s regional Private Wealth office in DIFC reflected Dubai’s role as the gateway for global investment firms seeking to capture opportunities across the region.

He said that, as home to the region’s largest concentration of wealth and asset management firms, DIFC was the preferred base for firms seeking to deepen relationships with investors across the GCC.

Amiri noted that these firms’ expanding presence contributes to the increasingly important role private capital plays in supporting economic growth, investment and long-term value creation.

Blackstone’s Private Wealth business has established more than 40 distributor relationships across the region. The DIFC office will further support its growing private wealth business across the GCC.