59 projects, products, pioneers compete for Light Middle East Awards 2027

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Organisers of the annual Light Middle East Awards have unveiled the shortlists for its 13th edition, featuring 59 projects, products and industry pioneers in lighting design and technology from the region and worldwide. The awards ceremony will take place in Dubai on 14th January 2027.

Under the theme “Human. Environmental. Artistic. Creating equilibrium in design”, the ceremony at The Theater at Fairmont Dubai will honour winners across 11 awards covering Projects, Products and Partners, bringing together lighting designers, engineers, manufacturers and suppliers from around the world.

Two new awards, Digital Innovation of the Year and Design Partner of the Year, will be presented for the first time, reflecting the growing role of digital technologies and collaboration across disciplines in developing modern lighting projects.

AE7, a multi-disciplinary design firm from Dubai, leads the 10-strong Digital Innovation shortlist with three nominations. Other nominated innovations include AI-powered tools and solutions that translate lighting proposals into immersive 3D environments, transforming the way lighting is conceived and controlled.

In the Project category, Project of the Year Middle East and Africa (MEA) boasts the largest shortlist with 18 finalists, including the Light & Peace Visitors Experience at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, The Red Sea International Airport, the Zayed National Museum and The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp.

The Project of the Year International award recognises completed projects outside MEA. This year’s shortlist features seven projects, including entries in Germany, Greece and the United Kingdom.

The Light Middle East Project of the Year award will be presented to the finalist that achieves the highest overall score across the MEA shortlist, based on criteria assessed by an international jury panel of lighting design experts.

Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, said the calibre of submissions demonstrated how the sector was evolving, with a breadth of talent represented and outstanding projects and solutions from the region and worldwide.

He added that architectural projects and technological advancements were showcasing new ideas and creative approaches, opening up wider lighting applications. He said the awards continued to recognise these achievements and drive excellence, drawing on the insight and experience of a distinguished international jury to ensure a rigorous professional assessment.

In the Product category, awards cover decorative, indoor and outdoor lighting and intelligent lighting solutions, recognising performance, sustainability and design quality.

Five products are shortlisted in each of the Decorative Lighting Product of the Year, Indoor Lighting Product of the Year and Outdoor Lighting Product of the Year categories. Five companies are shortlisted for Intelligent Lighting Solution of the Year, which recognises technologies and systems used to control and manage lighting.

The Peer Award is determined through public voting, both online and in person on the first day of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. All shortlisted product entries are eligible to win.

In the Partner category, four companies are shortlisted for the Manufacturer / Product Partner award, which recognises suppliers, distributors and manufacturers based across MEA. The new Design Partner of the Year award recognises the outstanding contribution of clients, architects and designers whose collaboration with the lighting design community has helped deliver innovative projects distinguished by their design quality.

Chaired by Martin Lupton and Sharon Stammers, Co-Founders of Light Collective UK, the Light Middle East Awards are judged by a panel of 31 local and global experts, ensuring innovation, sustainability and design excellence are at the forefront of each decision.

The awards will take place alongside the 20th edition of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East at Dubai World Trade Centre from 12th to 14th January 2027, bringing together companies specialising in lighting technologies, building solutions and intelligent spaces.