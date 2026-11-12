Gulf security indivisible, safeguarding Gulf peoples shared responsibility: Saif bin Zayed

MANAMA, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, headed the UAE delegation to the 43rd meeting of the Interior Ministers of the GCC states, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting was attended by the interior ministers and heads of delegations of the GCC member states, as well as Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC.

In his address, H.H. Sheikh Saif reaffirmed the common destiny of the GCC states and their firm determination to safeguard the security and stability of the Gulf, whatever the challenges may be.

Sheikh Saif further highlighted the importance of advancing security integration and aligning efforts and positions in responding to regional and international developments, in keeping with the directives of the GCC leaders. He stressed that Gulf security is indivisible and that safeguarding its achievements and protecting its peoples is a collective responsibility.

H.H. Sheikh Saif conveyed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Bahrain and General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Interior, for their gracious hospitality and warm welcome. He also praised the GCC General Secretariat for its efforts in supporting the successful organisation of the meeting.