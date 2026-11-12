Ministry of Interior participates in Global Anti-Scam Summit in Bangkok

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior, represented by the International Affairs Office of the International Cooperation Department, took part in the Global Anti-Scam Summit, held in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 10–11, 2026.

The summit provided a platform for stepping up international cooperation and sharing expertise in tackling cross-border fraud.

First Lt. Abdulaziz Salem Al Kaabi of the Ministry’s International Affairs Office addressed a session on global efforts to combat fraud, highlighting the role of law enforcement agencies and the importance of international cooperation in tackling these crimes.

Al Kaabi explained that the rapid advancement of modern technologies and the growing use of artificial intelligence have transformed the nature of fraud, enabling criminal networks to adopt increasingly sophisticated techniques to target victims across national borders. These activities have caused substantial financial losses and eroded public confidence in digital services.

He stressed that protecting society and strengthening security remain key priorities for the Ministry of Interior, which works in close coordination with international partners to develop effective anti-fraud measures. These efforts draw on information sharing, advanced technologies, and intelligence capabilities to identify and disrupt criminal activities.

Al Kaabi also outlined the results of Operation Confrontation Ghost, a Ministry of Interior-led initiative targeting organized digital fraud. The operation brought together law enforcement agencies from 30 countries, alongside INTERPOL, the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), and 13 private-sector entities. It resulted in the identification of funds and cryptocurrencies associated with fraud worth more than USD 39 billion and the prevention of over 123 million attempted online fraud cases worldwide. He noted that these results demonstrate the value of coordinated international operations in countering transnational crime and safeguarding communities.

He further highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen early fraud detection through artificial intelligence and advanced digital solutions, while increasing public awareness of fraudulent schemes and ways to avoid falling victim to them.

Concluding his remarks, Al Kaabi called for the summit’s outcomes to be translated into concrete measures and joint initiatives that would strengthen law enforcement capabilities and improve the collective response to the evolving challenges of digital fraud.