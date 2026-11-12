International Affairs Office at Presidential Court hosts officials from 15 countries for AI weather forecasting training to support farmers globally

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Government officials from 15 countries including the UAE, and nations across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, are participating in the “AI Weather Forecasting for Agriculture Training Programme” hosted in Abu Dhabi from November 9 to 13, 2026, to strengthen knowledge exchange and international collaboration in leveraging AI to improve weather forecasting and support the agricultural sector.

The five-day programme is convened by the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court and jointly organised by Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and the University of Chicago, in collaboration with the Agricultural Innovation Mechanism for Scale (AIM for Scale) and the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).

The programme aims to equip representatives from national meteorological and hydrological services and ministries of agriculture with the knowledge and practical skills to use AI-powered forecasting tools and translate weather data and forecasts into practical agricultural advice that supports smallholder farmers in making informed decisions and adapting to climate change.

Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, Chairman of World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said: “Artificial intelligence is transforming the future of weather forecasting, creating new opportunities to deliver more accurate, timely, and actionable information, particularly for sectors such as agriculture that are highly sensitive to weather and climate conditions. We are pleased to host this international training programme at NCM, bringing together participants from different countries, alongside our own specialists, to exchange knowledge and explore the practical applications of AI in meteorology.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to advancing scientific collaboration, strengthening national and international capabilities, and supporting the development of innovative weather services that contribute to agricultural resilience and food security.”

The training builds on an inaugural cohort in 2025 involving Bangladesh, Chile, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria. This year, representatives from those countries are joined by officials from the UAE, Bolivia, Colombia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal and Sierra Leone.

The programme aims to build capacity across 30 countries by 2028.

Fatema AlMulla, Head of International Relations at the International Affairs Office, UAE Presidential Court, said: “The true value of artificial intelligence lies in our ability to turn scientific innovations into practical solutions that make a tangible difference in farmers’ lives. Achieving this requires building institutional capacity and strengthening international cooperation, enabling countries to use advanced technologies to address climate challenges and strengthen the resilience of their agricultural sectors.”

The training focuses on two complementary tracks: running AI weather forecasting models and evaluating their performance against existing systems and local observations, and using their outputs to develop agricultural advice that supports crop management and preparation for extreme weather events. Each country team is expected to develop an initial roadmap for integrating AI-powered weather forecasting into national services, identifying technical requirements, institutional responsibilities and implementation steps.

Professor Souhaib Ben Taieb, Director of the M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes in Statistics and Data Science at MBZUAI, said: “At MBZUAI, we are committed to advancing AI research that can address real-world challenges. Weather forecasting for agriculture is a clear example of how AI can make a meaningful difference by improving weather predictions and supporting more informed agricultural planning. Through this programme, we are bringing our expertise in AI and data science to an area with significant potential for global impact.”

The training programme forms part of the Abu Dhabi AI Ecosystem for Global Agricultural Development, launched in December 2025 and built on the US$200 million partnership between the UAE and the Gates Foundation announced at COP28. The ecosystem brings UAE institutions and international partners together to scale innovative solutions, supporting AIM for Scale and its partners’ ambition to reach 100 million smallholder farmers with AI-powered weather information by 2030.

“AI can give low- to middle-income countries weather forecasts that meet the same gold standard as forecasts in countries with advanced economies,” said Katie Kowal, Director of AI for Weather at the Data Science Institute and at the University of Chicago's Human-Centered Weather Forecasts Initiative. “But accurate forecasts alone are not enough. They need to provide timely and useful information to the people who can act on them. We’re excited to be working with countries to help them build the tools and expertise needed to harness these opportunities for their people.”

NVIDIA has also donated 14 Dell Pro Max GB10 Workstations to participating government institutions, providing the computing resources needed for continued testing and evaluation after participants return home.

“AI is creating an extraordinary opportunity to transform how countries produce and deliver weather forecasts, but the real measure of success is what these advances mean for farmers,” said Paul Winters, Executive Director of AIM for Scale and Professor at the University of Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs.

“By ensuring that national institutions have the tools, expertise, and partnerships to harness these innovations, we can help more farmers have access to the timely, actionable information they need to make better decisions, improve productivity, and strengthen their livelihoods. Our ambition is to turn this technological breakthrough into lasting national capabilities and reach hundreds of millions of farmers.”