Saeed Al Hajeri participates in launch of book documenting UAE–India relations

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, participated in the launch of the book “Bridging the Gulf: The Remaking of the India–UAE Relationship” by Ambassador Navdeep Suri, former Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE.

In his remarks, Al Hajeri highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between the UAE and India and the significant progress made in advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, particularly in trade, investment, energy, and technology.

Al Hajeri also commended the contributions of the Indian community to the UAE’s development and emphasized the importance of building on the two countries’ shared history to further strengthen cooperation in future-oriented sectors, including renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and the creative economy.

He congratulated Ambassador Navdeep Suri on the launch of the book, commending his efforts to document the evolution of UAE–India relations, highlight the importance of this longstanding partnership, and inspire future generations to build on this enduring partnership.