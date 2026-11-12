Invest Bank records 41% growth in pre-tax profit over nine months

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Invest Bank has reported a 41% year-on-year increase in pre-tax profit to AED143.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, supported by growth in lending, improved net interest margins, higher fee income and recoveries.

Operating income rose 62% to AED408 million, comprising net interest income of AED266 million, up 79%, and fee income of AED142 million, up 38%.

The bank's total assets reached AED17 billion, up 24% year on year and the highest balance sheet size since its establishment. Net loans grew 50% to AED10.2 billion, while customer deposits increased 24% to AED13.8 billion.

Net interest income growth was supported by balance sheet expansion and an improvement in the net interest margin to 2.2%, compared with 1.6% in the same period last year. Non-interest income also increased, driven by higher loan arrangement and foreign exchange income.

The wholesale loan portfolio reached AED8 billion, up 25% year to date, while the retail portfolio exceeded AED2 billion, closing at AED2.1 billion. The bank said loan growth was entirely attributable to performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans.

Customer deposits, including a current and savings account (CASA) base of AED4.2 billion, were up 29% year on year, providing a stable, lower-cost funding base.

Asset quality also improved, with the Stage 3 loans ratio falling to 24%, compared with 41% in September 2025, while coverage remained at 100%.

The bank maintained a capital adequacy ratio of 17% and an eligible liquid assets ratio of 17.2%.

Invest Bank is rated BBB+/F2 by Fitch. Capital Intelligence recently upgraded its long-term foreign-currency rating to BBB+ from BBB-, and its short-term foreign-currency rating to A2 from A3.

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said the nine-month results reflected the bank's continued progress in its strategic transformation, with higher pre-tax profit, record balance sheet growth and stronger fundamentals across its business lines.

He highlighted the expansion of the retail portfolio alongside the core wholesale business, noting that growth in deposits, lending and net interest income demonstrated the scalability and sustainability of the bank's business model.

Al Rafi said the achievements reinforced the bank's commitment to building a more diversified and digitally enabled institution, positioned for continued growth.

Looking ahead, Invest Bank said it remains cautiously optimistic for the rest of 2026 and 2027 amid heightened regional uncertainty.