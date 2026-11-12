Dubai Games to return for eighth edition in March 2027

DUBAI,12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of Dubai Games, the city’s leading team-based sporting event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced that the eighth edition of the Tournament will take place from 25 to 28 March 2027.

Since its launch in 2018, Dubai Games has grown in both scale and participation, bringing together government employees, community members, juniors and teams representing cities from around the world. Participation has increased from 1,054 participants across 154 teams in its inaugural edition to more than 1,600 participants across 239 teams in 2026, with 56 cities represented in the most recent edition.

The Organising Committee said that Dubai Games reflects the city’s values of ambition, agility and teamwork, uniting participants together through a shared spirit of collaboration and competition. The eighth edition will provide athletes and community members with an opportunity to test their limits and strengthen connections, while highlighting the vital role of partners in supporting the Tournament’s continued growth and impact on the community.

DP World will continue as Official Partner of the eighth edition, building on its long-standing partnership with Dubai Games.

The eighth edition will feature five categories: Battle of the Government – Men, Battle of the Government – Women, Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities and Battle of the Juniors. Participants will compete in a series of challenges designed to test their teamwork, agility and ability to overcome obstacles.