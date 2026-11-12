Modon World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2026 gets underway tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Modon World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2026, powered by TAQA, kicks off tomorrow, Friday. Organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and World Triathlon, the event will take place on 13–14 November at Hudayriyat Island as part of the 2026 World Triathlon Championship Series, coinciding with the World Triathlon Multisport Championships Abu Dhabi 2026, bringing together two major international championships at one destination.

The event will feature some of the biggest names in international triathlon, including Olympic champions and medallists from major global competitions. Racing begins on Friday 13 November with the elite women’s and men’s individual sprint races, before national teams take to the course for the Mixed Relay on Saturday 14 November. Across the weekend, athletes will compete for Olympic qualification points, World Triathlon ranking points and prize money.

Germany’s Lisa Tertsch returns to defend her Abu Dhabi title in the women’s race, with strong competition expected from compatriot Laura Lindemann, who helped Germany secure Mixed Relay gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Luxembourg’s Jeanne Lehair, winner in Yokohama in 2025, and the USA’s Gwen Jorgensen, winner of the inaugural Abu Dhabi race in 2015 and Olympic gold medalist at Rio 2016.

In the men’s race, which gets underway at 4pm, New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde will look to defend his title against reigning world champion Matthew Hauser of Australia, alongside a field featuring some of the leading names in international triathlon.

Racing continues on Saturday 14 November with the Mixed Relay, featuring national teams made up of two women and two men. Each athlete completes a short swim, bike and run before handing over to the next teammate in a fast-paced race where positions can change all the way to the finish line.

Alongside the elite racing, Hudayriyat Island will host the World Triathlon Multisport Championships Abu Dhabi 2026 powered by TAQA, taking place in the Middle East and North Africa for the first time. From 13 to 22 November, athletes from 45 nations will compete across six disciplines. Competition begins with the Duathlon World Championships and concludes on Sunday 22 November with the Long-Distance Triathlon and Aquabike World Championships.

Spectators can watch all races free of charge and enjoy the activities taking place across the Championship Village, including an event expo, the TAQA Kids Zone and a variety of food and beverage trucks.

Following the conclusion of Friday’s sprint races, Hudayriyat Island will host the opening celebrations for the World Triathlon Multisport Championships, including the Parade of Nations and a drone show, followed by a live concert featuring Claptone and Groove Armada at Surf Abu Dhabi.

The event will also give Abu Dhabi residents and visitors the opportunity to get involved in community sport on Saturday 21 November. Activities include 1km and 3km recreational runs, competitive 5km and 10km races, as well as the Hudayriyat Next Gen Tri for children aged 4 to 15, giving participants the opportunity to enjoy their own sporting experience and cross the same finish line as athletes competing for world titles.