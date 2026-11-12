Dubai Otology 2026 opens with over 800 participants, five conferences

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 14th edition of the Dubai Otology, Neurotology & Skull Base Surgery Conference & Exhibition kicked off today in Dubai and will continue for three days. The event brings together more than 100 speakers and over 800 expected visitors and participants for an expanded scientific programme spanning five specialised conferences under one umbrella.

The conference was inaugurated in the presence of Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference & Exhibition, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region; Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector; along with a number of senior officials, medical experts and specialists, and representatives of local and international healthcare and academic institutions.

Organised by INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions, the event will feature more than 55 participating brands, 36 scientific sessions and over 400 square metres of exhibition space, providing a multidisciplinary platform for healthcare professionals to exchange expertise, explore clinical advancements and strengthen collaboration across ear, nose, throat, hearing, balance and sleep medicine.

Building on its established role in advancing medical education in otology and related disciplines, Dubai Otology 2026 will introduce an expanded format that brings five specialised conferences together within one integrated scientific programme. Alongside the flagship Dubai Otology Conference, the event will feature the Dubai Rhinology Conference, Dubai Audiology Conference, Dubai Neuro-Audiology Conference and Dubai Sleep Medicine Conference.

This multidisciplinary approach reflects the interconnected nature of several medical specialities, from hearing and balance disorders to neurological conditions, nasal and sinus diseases, and sleep-related health concerns. By bringing these fields together, the conference aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, encourage interdisciplinary dialogue and provide healthcare professionals with broader opportunities for professional development.

Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of Dubai Otology Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference & Exhibition, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, said: “The UAE has established itself as a leading global destination for international conferences and scientific collaboration, guided by the strategic vision of our wise leadership and supported by strong partnerships between government entities, healthcare institutions, and the private sector.

The 14th edition of Dubai Otology marks a significant milestone, setting a new benchmark by bringing together five specialized conferences under one integrated scientific platform. This expansion reflects Dubai’s growing role in advancing medical knowledge, fostering international partnerships, and contributing to the UAE’s long-term vision for healthcare excellence and innovation.”

With participation expected from more than 26 countries, the event will also provide an international meeting point for specialists, researchers and industry representatives to discuss emerging clinical practices and developments across these fields.

Dr. Ahmad Alamadi, Conference Chairman of the Dubai Otology and Dubai Neuro-Audiology Conferences, Consultant Otologist and Neurotologist, Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Sharjah, and President of the Emirates ENT Society, said: “The expansion of Dubai Otology 2026 to include five specialised conferences reflects the growing importance of multidisciplinary collaboration in advancing the diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting hearing, balance, the ear, nose and throat, and sleep health.

Bringing these specialities together provides a valuable opportunity for healthcare professionals to exchange clinical expertise, explore the latest scientific developments, and discuss approaches that can contribute to improved patient care. We are pleased to welcome experts from different countries to Dubai for a programme that combines scientific exchange with opportunities for professional learning and collaboration.”

The three-day programme will feature more than 36 scientific sessions led by an international faculty of over 100 speakers. The sessions will offer opportunities to explore current clinical approaches, exchange specialist knowledge and discuss developments relevant to the diagnosis and management of conditions affecting the ear, nose, throat, hearing, balance and sleep.

The exhibition will complement the scientific programme by bringing together more than 55 participating brands across over 400 square metres of exhibition space, enabling delegates to engage with companies presenting products, technologies and solutions relevant to their professional fields.

Dr. Sarah Darwish, Chairperson of the Dubai Audiology Conference and President of the Emirates Audiology Society, said: “This year, we are delighted to bring together an inspiring community of audiologists, therapists, researchers, and industry professionals for a programme centred on learning, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas. As our understanding of the audiovestibular field continues to evolve, opportunities to connect, share experience, and explore new approaches have never been more valuable. The 2026 programme has been carefully developed to offer a balance of scientific knowledge and practical clinical insights.”

The combination of scientific discussions, specialist programmes and industry participation is designed to encourage collaboration between medical professionals and healthcare organisations while supporting the continued development of clinical knowledge and practice.