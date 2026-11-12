Binghatti Holding's net profit for first nine months up 65% YoY to AED 4.4 billion

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Binghatti Holding Limited (“Binghatti” or the “Group”) today announced its results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026.

Net profit rose 65% year-on-year to AED 4.4 billion (US$ 1.2 billion), already above the Group’s full-year 2025 net profit of AED 3.6 billion, and revenue increased 66% to AED 14.9 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) as construction advanced across the portfolio, while sales rose 11% to AED 14.2 billion (US$ 3.9 billion). Total equity rose to AED 11.2 billion (US$ 3.0 billion) from AED 6.8 billion at the end of 2025.

Five projects completed on schedule: Binghatti Apex, Binghatti Ghost, Binghatti Ivory, Binghatti Haven and

AED 16.4 billion (US$ 4.5 billion) of contracted revenue backlog is expected to be recognized over the next one to three years.

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “Our sales grew 11% this year to AED 14.2 billion, indicating that demand for well-located homes at the right price remains strong.

We have broadened what we offer, launching our first villa community, Tilal Binghatti, and our first master community, Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, and we continue to build where people want to live: more than half of our units sit in communities that Dubai’s new metro lines will connect.

With AED 16.4 billion of contracted revenue still to be recognized and a development backlog of AED 33 billion, we go into 2027 with clear visibility on the years ahead.”