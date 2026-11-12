Dubai Chambers signs agreement with University of Toronto to empower family business leaders to harness agentic AI

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed a cooperation agreement with the University of Toronto, one of the leading international universities in Agentic AI, to launch a specialised executive education programme for family business leaders in Dubai. The programme, delivered by the university’s Rotman School of Management, aims to empower participants to harness agentic AI to develop their businesses, enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness, and support long-term continuity across generations.

The agreement was signed during a visit to Canada by a Dubai Chambers delegation led by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. The signatories were Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, and Joseph Milner, Professor and Interim Dean representing the Rotman School.

Lootah said, “Agentic AI presents a strategic opportunity for family businesses in Dubai to enhance productivity, develop their business models, and unlock new avenues for growth, strengthening their competitiveness and long-term continuity across generations. These technologies are particularly valuable for their ability to support decision-making, improve operations, preserve accumulated institutional knowledge, and facilitate its transfer between generations while maintaining the values that underpin the success of family businesses.”

He added, “We are committed to equipping family business leaders and the next generation of leadership with the knowledge and practical skills needed to drive technological transformation in line with their companies’ long-term priorities. Our collaboration with the Rotman School of Management reflects our commitment to expanding international knowledge partnerships to develop business leaders capable of translating the potential of agentic AI into applications that deliver tangible value, further strengthening the contribution of family businesses to Dubai’s economic development.”

Joseph Milner said, “We are delighted to work with Dubai Chambers to help family business leaders explore how emerging AI technologies can drive innovation, strengthen competitiveness, and position their businesses for long-term success across generations. We see this initiative as an important foundation for broader collaboration with Dubai Chambers in the UAE and internationally.”

Under the agreement, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, will collaborate with the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto to deliver the ‘Agentic AI for Family Business Leaders’ programme. The programme is designed for family business leaders and the next generation preparing to assume leadership roles within their family enterprises.

The programme focuses on aligning AI applications with the strategic priorities of family businesses to support long-term growth, strengthen governance, facilitate the transfer of institutional knowledge across generations, and develop future leaders.

The programme will be delivered in two parts. The first will consist of in-person learning in Dubai, combining interactive discussions, case studies, and practical workshops. The second will involve three days of company visits and experiential learning in Toronto, enabling participants to gain first-hand insights into how organisations develop, deploy, and govern agentic AI solutions.

The programme covers five core modules: AI Strategy and Organisational Transformation; Understanding Agentic AI and Unlocking Business Value; Designing High-Value Agentic AI Use Cases; From Use Case to Action: Implementing Agentic AI; and Company Visits and Experiential Learning.

Special emphasis will be placed on the distinctive characteristics of family businesses, including how to adopt emerging technologies while preserving family values and organisational culture, safeguarding data confidentiality, strengthening trust, and supporting business continuity. Participants will also learn to assess potential agentic AI applications based on their expected business impact, feasibility, scalability, and associated risks.

Throughout the programme, participants will develop practical use cases addressing real challenges and opportunities within their own businesses. This will culminate in the preparation of implementation roadmaps outlining strategic priorities, organisational readiness requirements, governance frameworks, and approaches to measuring impact. The company visits in Toronto will provide further opportunities to refine these roadmaps by drawing on the experiences of organisations already integrating AI into their operations.