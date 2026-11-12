DIFC Courts reinforce Dubai’s position as global dispute resolution hub at Dubai Arbitration Week 2026

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts reinforced their role in supporting Dubai’s position as a leading international dispute resolution hub during Dubai Arbitration Week 2026, hosting a high-level panel exploring how arbitration, mediation and judicial proceedings can work together to resolve complex cross-border commercial disputes.

Titled “The Evolving Relationship Between Arbitration, Mediation and the Courts: Strategic Pathways to Resolution”, the session brought together judges, legal practitioners, and corporate clients. The discussion focused on assessing how integrated dispute resolution mechanisms can deliver more efficient, commercially viable, and enforceable outcomes as corporate users increasingly look beyond treating arbitration, mediation and litigation as standalone processes.

The panel featured Wayne Martin, Chief Justice, DIFC Courts, alongside Rozana ALTayyar, Founder and Managing Director, Taswea; Noradèle Radjai, Partner, LALIVE, and Rima Hadid, General Counsel, Emirates Investment Authority. The session was moderated by Justice Michael Black, Court of Appeal Judge and Judge in Charge of the Digital Economy Court, DIFC Courts.

For arbitration practitioners, general counsel, and disputes specialists, the question is no longer whether mediation has a place in complex commercial disputes, but rather when to deploy it, how it should interact with arbitral proceedings, and what role courts should play in supporting effective resolution. Discussions centred on deploying mediation before and during arbitration, the role of courts and tribunals in supporting settlement, and practical strategies for structuring enforceable cross-border agreements.

Wayne Martin said, “The continued activity of the DIFC Courts’ Arbitration Division reflects the important role of judicial oversight in supporting effective arbitration proceedings. Together with our Mediation Service Centre, we provide parties with complementary pathways to resolving commercial disputes, supported by judicial expertise, procedural certainty and established mechanisms for enforcement. We will continue strengthening this framework to meet the evolving needs of international businesses and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading centre for dispute resolution.”

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, said, “An effective dispute resolution ecosystem is fundamental to a competitive global business environment. As Dubai continues to expand its role as an international centre for trade and investment, the DIFC Courts are focused on strengthening the legal infrastructure that supports business confidence, investor certainty and cross-border commercial activity. By advancing accessible, efficient and future-ready dispute resolution services, we are contributing to the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai’s wider digital transformation.”

By supporting party autonomy and offering procedural certainty from early negotiation through to final enforcement, the DIFC Courts continue to strengthen their dispute resolution framework.

The Mediation Service Centre provides confidential mediation services, both in person and online, with settlement agreements eligible for enforcement through the DIFC Courts in accordance with applicable procedures. Founded in 2020, the specialised Arbitration Division has streamlined proceedings, enabling swift determination of interim measures and injunctive relief applications. In the first half of 2026, the division recorded 37 claims with a combined value of AED 3.2 billion, representing approximately 65% of the AED 4.95 billion in claims recorded throughout 2025.

Established in 2011, Dubai Arbitration Week has grown into one of the largest annual gatherings for global arbitration practitioners, showcasing Dubai’s role as an international dispute resolution hub. Through extensive national, regional, and global connectivity, the DIFC Courts continue to reinforce the enforceability of arbitral awards and support modern dispute management standards.