Bahrain's CP receives Director-General of UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation

MANAMA, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today received Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Board Member and Director-General of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF), Chairman of the GCC Horse Racing Coordination Council, and Vice President of the Asian Racing Federation.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Court and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club, and Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy.

During the meeting, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa emphasised the deep-rooted historical relations, strong fraternal ties and strategic partnerships between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates across various fields. These relations receive the attention and support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prince Salman highlighted the importance of building on the progress achieved through joint cooperation in all areas, particularly horse racing and equestrian sports, and expanding these efforts to broader horizons in ways that bring further prosperity and growth to both countries and their brotherly peoples.

He also stressed the importance of building on the successes achieved in the horse racing and equestrian sectors across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, while benefiting from the expertise and outstanding capabilities available within the member states.

He noted that this would contribute to the development of the sector and the advancement of its standards by expanding cooperation and partnerships with specialised institutions and organisations, as well as drawing on leading expertise and successful experiences in the field. These efforts would enhance the sector's global competitiveness and strengthen the GCC countries' position as hosts and organisers of international horse racing events.

For his part, Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his continued interest in and support for the horse racing and equestrian sector.

He praised the Kingdom of Bahrain for the remarkable progress and achievements it has made in this field and wished Bahrain continued progress and prosperity.

A number of senior officials also attended the meeting.