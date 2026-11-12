Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of Maldives, Korea

FUJAIRAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received, separately, at his office at the Emiri Court, Thoriq Ibrahim, Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives to the UAE; Lee Won-ik, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the brotherly Republic of Korea to the United Arab Emirates, and Takashi Manabe, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the visiting dignitaries, who had come to extend their greetings, and wished them success in carrying out their duties.

During the meetings, discussions covered matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen cooperation and further develop relations across various fields.

The diplomats expressed their pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Fujairah and thanked him for his warm hospitality. They also praised the significant development witnessed by the Emirate of Fujairah across all sectors.