Dubai Press Club introduces aspiring content creators to media career opportunities

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) organised an introductory workshop titled ‘Identifying and Nurturing Media Talent at Dubai Press Club’, as part of the sports edition of the Dubai Content Creators Programme. The workshop introduced participants to Dubai’s media landscape and the Club’s initiatives and programmes aimed at identifying, nurturing and developing young media talent.

Led by Amna Alebri, Project Manager - Media Talent Development at DPC, the workshop highlighted the role of the Media Talent Development Department in discovering and nurturing emerging talent. It also explored the opportunities available through the Club to help content creators develop the skills and practical experience needed to keep pace with advances in digital media.

The session outlined the different stages of the Dubai Content Creators Programme, from registration and enrolment to training, hands-on experience and graduation. Participants also learned about opportunities to further develop their skills and build professional connections through the Club’s network after completing the programme.

Alebri said the workshop reflects the Club’s commitment to helping participants make the most of its initiatives and resources, while ensuring they benefit from opportunities for continued professional development beyond the training programme.

She also said the programme aims to support participants’ professional development beyond the training period by providing access to the Club’s initiatives and media partnerships to enhance their skills, develop creative projects and strengthen Emirati talent’s presence in the digital content industry.

The workshop also highlighted how the programme fits into the Club’s wider talent development efforts, emphasising the importance of building a clear career path in content creation. Participants were encouraged to make use of the Club’s media partnerships to turn their ideas into creative projects and establish professional connections that support their career ambitions.

The session also explored the programme’s final project, which will allow participants to apply their skills in storytelling and digital production to create specialised sports content.

Held ahead of the training phase, the workshop forms part of the sports edition of the Dubai Content Creators Programme, organised by DPC in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council. The programme brings together 30 participants for more than 40 hours of specialised workshops and practical training to develop Emirati talent capable of producing high-quality content showcasing Dubai’s sporting achievements.