Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 33rd edition of Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the 33rd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The exhibition runs from 11 to 15 November 2026.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Nahyan toured the exhibition, met exhibitors from the UAE and around the world, and viewed the latest jewellery and watch designs. He praised the range of pieces on display and the craftsmanship they reflected, and commended the organisers for the quality of the event’s organisation.

Organised by RX, the annual five-day exhibition brings together more than 100 brands from 12 countries, giving visitors the opportunity to explore local, regional and international jewellery collections and watch designs.

This year’s edition welcomes several first-time exhibitors alongside returning participants. Exhibitors include Lausanne Jewellers, Rora Jewellery, Solitaire Jewels, Kreidy Jewellery, Hasbani Gioielli, Tapparini, Costis Fine Jewelry and Kratistos Watches, among others.

The exhibition features the Ebda’a Awards, founded by Emirati jewellery artist Azza Al Qubaisi. The awards recognise emerging and established designers across nine categories, including two introduced for the 2026 edition, Men’s Design and Bridal Design.

The Sustainable Jewellery Gallery features Thangals Jewellery, DewCarat Jewellery, Amaar Jewels, The Diamond Garden, Jama Jewels and Gem Experience. The exhibitors show how material choices, craftsmanship and considered design can support a more responsible approach to jewellery making.

Visitors can explore the watch trends shaping 2026, from confectionery-inspired pastel colours and green and blue dials to platinum and diamond-set designs and watches conceived as wearable art. Among the timepieces on display are Kratistos watches by Costis, with production limited to 323 pieces per model.

Local and regional brands are presenting gold, diamond and gemstone jewellery alongside contemporary collections that reflect the region’s rich jewellery traditions. The exhibition also hosts a series of workshops accompanying the Ebda’a Awards, led by Al Zahab Al Ahmar Academy, FIA in collaboration with Azza Al Qubaisi, Salam Swaid and the International Gemmological Institute (IGI).

“For over three decades, the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi has showcased the brilliance and craftsmanship that define the global jewellery and watch industry. We are thrilled to have officially opened the 33rd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi, bringing together the UAE’s creative talents along with international brands,” said May Ismail, Event Director of JWS.

“With more than 100 brands participating from 12 countries, we are proud to offer our visitors a unique experience to explore exclusive collections, discover regional and international emerging talents, and engage in insightful conversations with industry experts,” she added.

As Abu Dhabi continues to grow as a hub for luxury and creativity, the 2026 edition brings together leading local and international brands across the gold, jewellery, diamond and watch sectors.