Dubai Films and Games Commission to host first Dubai Playtest Night on 14 November

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) will host the first Dubai Playtest Night on Saturday, 14 November, giving gaming enthusiasts an opportunity to try locally developed electronic games ahead of their release and contribute to their final development.

The event will bring together local game developers, studios and players for an interactive showcase featuring 10 new 2D and 3D games.

The Dubai Playtest Night will feature a diverse selection of games ranging from university projects to titles developed for festivals, reflecting the diversity of emerging talent and innovation in Dubai’s gaming industry. Created by local developers and independent studios, several games feature original concepts inspired by Arab culture and folklore, with some set in the UAE.

The playtest will allow players to try games in development while developers observe their interactions and gather direct feedback.

The process helps creators understand what players find engaging or challenging and identify improvements before release.

Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner, Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “Dubai Playtest Night gives local developers an opportunity to showcase their games and gain valuable feedback from players to refine their creations. Leveraging Dubai’s strong environment for industry networking, the initiative seeks to strengthen collaboration between developers and players and support the creation of original, high-quality games. As part of our strategy to build a globally competitive gaming ecosystem in Dubai, we plan to organise more events like these. We invite everyone in Dubai who creates or enjoys games to join us.”

The first in a planned series, Dubai Playtest Night supports the Commission’s efforts to foster creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector, in line with Dubai Media Council’s vision to establish Dubai as a leading global gaming hub.

Dubai Playtest Night will take place from 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm on 14 November. Attendance is free, with advance registration required at https://luma.com/t53xuyqq.. Venue details will be shared with registered participants.