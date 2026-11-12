Majra announces 2nd Impact Summit on 26 November

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Majra – National CSR Fund announced today at a press conference the details of the second edition of Impact Summit 2026, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Thursday, 26 November 2026, at the C3 Conference Centre in Expo City Dubai, under the theme “Unifying Collective Good for the UAE.”

The second edition of the Summit is expected to bring together more than 1,000 participants and over 40 speakers from government, the private sector, civil society and academia, alongside impact leaders, with the aim of deepening dialogue, sharing expertise and building partnerships that deliver sustainable social and economic impact.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Majra - National CSR Fund, said: “Guided by the directives of its leadership, the UAE places great importance on strengthening efforts and developing national initiatives that promote the values of social responsibility and embed sustainable practices across all sectors.

The Impact Summit 2026 represents an important platform for strengthening the private sector’s contribution to supporting economic and social development in the UAE, by translating corporate social responsibility into effective partnerships and initiatives that deliver tangible, measurable outcomes.”

He added: “The Summit also highlights the role of responsible investment in supporting sustainable economic growth, enhancing job opportunities and innovation, in line with Majra’s objectives and the UAE Companies for Good Strategy 2031. In the Year of the Family, it is important that these efforts are directed towards strengthening family wellbeing and social cohesion, as two fundamental pillars for building a more prosperous and progressive future for generations to come, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to establish the UAE among the most prosperous societies in the world.”

Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra, said: “The second edition of Impact Summit reflects strong interest in corporate social responsibility and collective action across the UAE, evident in the diversity of organisations, expertise and sectors taking part.

The Summit brings together government leaders, business executives, investors, experts and partners to explore opportunities for collaboration and develop practical solutions that advance social, economic and environmental impact. We look forward to building on this momentum to forge lasting partnerships, scale successful initiatives and deliver sustainable outcomes that benefit individuals and communities.”

This year’s Summit includes, for the first time, the “Arts & Cultural Philanthropy Forum”, hosted by the Ministry of Culture. The Forum will examine arts and culture as social infrastructure and a public good, and their contribution to national identity, belonging, wellbeing, education and social cohesion.

Building on today’s landscape of giving and sponsorship, it will explore how to move from charity and short-term project support to strategic philanthropy, through endowments, financial and in-kind giving, and long-term institutional and private-sector partnerships.

The forum brings together policymakers, donors, cultural institutions and businesses to inform the Cultural Philanthropy Policy being developed by the Ministry of Culture.

Shatha Al Mulla, Assistant Undersecretary of National Identity and Arts sector, Ministry of Culture, said: “Giving has always been part of life in the UAE, and arts and culture have long been among its beneficiaries. The forum’s purpose is to build on this tradition through a more structured, institutional approach. We want to bring together those who have already built successful models of support for arts and heritage with those ready to follow, and to explore how foundations, endowments and companies can sustain that support over the long term.

The private sector has an important role in this shared responsibility, through sponsorship, expertise and sustained commitment. The forum’s outcomes will inform the Cultural Philanthropy Policy we are developing, with governance and transparency at its core.”

The Summit programme is structured around four themes: AI for Human Impact; Culture and Sport; Family and Youth; and Impact Investment. Sessions will examine how responsible use of AI, culture and sport, family wellbeing and impact capital can each contribute to sustainable, measurable social, economic and environmental outcomes.

This year’s Summit will feature interactive spaces for partnerships and Emirati family entrepreneurs, and the “Impact Lab”, alongside a dedicated Podcast Studio hosting conversations with leaders, experts and partners, as well as workshops and specialised sessions offering practical learning and knowledge exchange.

The Summit will recognise the winners of the Sustainable Impact Challenge 2026, including its agricultural category, and the Family Impact Award. Winners will be announced at the Summit.

The Summit follows the launch of the “UAE Companies for Good Strategy 2031” by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 2nd July 2026, targeting more than AED20 billion in community contributions by 2031. The Summit also integrates seamlessly with the goals of the “We the UAE 2031” vision and the “Year of the Family 2026” initiative.